CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

What's new in ArcGIS Online (September 2021)

esri.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcGIS Online lets you understand the world around you by using interactive maps to connect people, locations, and data. You get smart, data-driven styles and intuitive analysis tools that deliver location intelligence. ArcGIS Online gives you the ability to make maps and apps to share your insights with your organization or the world. You can use it as a complete, cloud-based solution or to extend and complement the capabilities of ArcGIS Pro and ArcGIS Enterprise.

www.esri.com

Comments / 0

Related
esri.com

ArcGIS Field Maps app for Integromat released! (Sept 2021)

We are pleased to announce the release of a new ArcGIS Field Maps app for Integromat. Using the new Field Maps Integromat app, you can easily connect ArcGIS Field Maps with many other apps and services to perform an action immediately after data is submitted. By doing so, you can streamline field workflows by automating repetitive tasks or triggering important business processes when events happen in the field.
CELL PHONES
esri.com

What's New in Instant Apps (September 2021)

The September 2021 ArcGIS Online update introduces new features and key updates throughout the site. The same applies for Instant Apps, as we have released four new apps in total, further improved choosing and managing your apps, and addressed various bugs and enhancements to help stabilize and improve your experience across the site. See the highlights below.
CELL PHONES
FanSided

PS5: What’s new in the September system software update?

The second major PlayStation 5 system software update rolled out today, introducing new UX enhancements, new gaming and social experience customizations, 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers and, perhaps most importantly, the ability to expand your storage capacity with an M.2 SSD. The PlayStation Blog provides a complete rundown...
VIDEO GAMES
esri.com

What's coming to ArcGIS Business Analyst Web and Mobile App (September 2021)

ArcGIS Business Analyst Web App is one of Esri’s premium applications dedicated to supporting data-driven decisions. Business Analyst Web App combines demographics, business, segmentation, and other data with maps and easy-to-use workflows to make geospatial data part of your business analysis. This blog shares a sneak peek into the upcoming...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcgis#Gis#Data Visualization#Mobile#Arcgis Online#Arcgis Enterprise#Settings
windowslatest.com

Windows 10 September 2021 updates: What’s new and improved

Windows 10 September 2021 update is now rolling out to PCs with version 21H1, version 20H2, version 2004, and version 1909. September 2021 Patch Tuesday release includes additional bug fixes for the PrintNightmare vulnerability, and Microsoft has also addressed a security bug known as MSHTML. Windows 10 September 2021 update...
COMPUTERS
esri.com

Update Basemap Gallery

For the past few years, ArcGIS Online organizations have had the option to enable use of Esri vector basemaps in the basemap gallery. Over that time, most organizations have enabled their use and are taking advantage of the additional map styles and data updates that they offer. However, there are many organizations that have not yet enabled the vector basemaps, perhaps because it was not apparent to the organization’s administrators that they could and should. With the September update to ArcGIS Online, we are actively notifying administrators if their organizations are not using the vector basemaps and making it even easier to update the basemap gallery.
INTERNET
esri.com

Maximize your basemaps in ArcGIS StoryMaps

Basemaps are the unsung heroes of web cartography. Despite their ubiquity—or perhaps, because of it—these industrious workhorses are easily overlooked, by author and audience alike. But that’s kind of the point. Basemaps are designed to recede into the background and allow the map’s thematic layers to claim center stage. The...
COMPUTERS
esri.com

ArcGIS Living Atlas News (September 2021)

ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World is the foremost collection of geographic information from around the globe. It includes curated maps, apps, and data layers from Esri and the global GIS user community that support your work. Living Atlas also includes analysis-ready layers and tools that work across the ArcGIS System. Visit the ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World website where you can browse content, view the blog, and learn how you can contribute.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
esri.com

What's new in Map Viewer (September 2021)

The September 2021 Map Viewer update has been released! The update includes several key enhancements, such as line charts, layer effects, improvements to OGC support and imagery layer support as well as support for controlling how overlapping features in the same layer are displayed. Read below to learn more about...
TECHNOLOGY
Vanderbilt University News

What’s New in Brightspace September 2021

Here are the highlights from recent Brightspace updates. A link to the full release notes is available at the end of this post. Assignments – Restricting file extensions for submissions. It’s now possible for instructors to restrict the types of files they accept for Assignments based on the file extension....
TECHNOLOGY
esri.com

Overlapping features? Feature display order is here to help!

The latest update to the new Map Viewer allows you to define the order that features are drawn on the map. This means that when a layer contains overlapping data, you can now control which features are drawn on top based on a particular field. For example, you could sort features by date to ensure that the most recent features are always display above older ones, or sort a layer containing Air Quality data by the highest AQI to have areas with poor air quality stand out.
TECHNOLOGY
esri.com

Enhancing Imagery basemaps with Layer Effects

The newly released Layer Effects in the Map Viewer add graphics software-like control over our map layers. These Effects include things like dropshadow, tinting, and glow. When combined with Blend Modes, these Effects give us a powerful new degree of artistic control over the look of our maps. If you haven’t read it already, check-out the Part 1 on Effects before jumping in here.
COMPUTERS
esri.com

Performance improvements in version 4.21 of the ArcGIS API for JavaScript

Many performance improvements were introduced in version 4.21 of the ArcGIS API for JavaScript that will decrease the draw time of your layers. These improvements have far-reaching effects across the ArcGIS ecosystem, as many of Esri’s online products — Map Viewer, Storymaps, Dashboards, Instant Apps, and Experience Builder — use the 4.x JavaScript API under the hood.
SOFTWARE
esri.com

Manage Your Branch Versions with ArcGIS Experience Builder

A web tool for the administration of branch versions is available since the April 2021 update of ArcGIS Experience Builder. If you’re involved with multiuser editing scenarios, then you may also be familiar with Branch Versioning. In short, Branch Versioning allows for multiuser editing that leverages a services-based architecture instead...
SOFTWARE
esri.com

ArcGIS Server Security 2021 Update 2 Patch is now available

Esri has released the ArcGIS Server Security 2021 Update 2 Patch. This patch resolves four recently identified security vulnerabilities across versions 10.9, 10.8.1, 10.7.1, and 10.6.1. As with all security patches, we encourage all system administrators to install security updates on relevant systems at your earliest opportunity. One high severity...
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

What’s new in iOS 15.1 beta 1 (Video)

Apple has now released their first beta since the launch of iOS 15, the new beta is iOS 15.1 and it was released just one day after the iOS 15 launch. Now we have a video from Brandon Butch that gives us a look at what is new in the new beta of Apple’s iOS 15.1 software, lets find out more details.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

If you use Google Chrome, a zero-day vulnerability in Portals means you should update immediately

If you use Google Chrome, you should update immediately. A zero-day security flaw was fixed as a part of Chrome 94.0.4606.61, which was released as an emergency update for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The exploit has been assigned the CVE ID CVE-2021-37973, though the company has withheld information about the exploit until the majority of users have updated. The update is rolling out on the stable channel now, and users should update as soon as they can. To check your Chrome version, click the overflow menu in the top right, go to “more”, and click “help”. It will say the Chrome version that you have installed, and will also install the latest available to you.
INTERNET
esri.com

Automatically create Workforce assignments after an inspection

A common use case we hear from customers is creating follow-up tasks in ArcGIS Workforce after an inspection has been completed with ArcGIS Field Maps. In this blog post, we’re going to walk through how you can use the Field Maps Integromat app to watch for new hydrant inspections and then create any necessary Workforce assignments — all without writing any code.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

What's new in Chrome 95, now rolling out to the beta channel (APK Download)

Just a week after Google released Chrome 94 to the stable channel, the company is back at it again with Chrome 95, which it has just promoted to beta. Since Google accelerated the release schedule to a four-week cycle, we'll see Chrome 95 go in mid-October already. The new strategy apparently also leads to fewer features being introduced with each version, but let's dive into the most important changes coming to us with Chrome 95.
TECHNOLOGY
esri.com

Effects + Vector Basemaps for the Win

Effects were added to Map Viewer in the September 2021 update. This is Part 3 in an on-going series of blog posts that show how to get the most from them [here are Part 1 and Part 2]. Effects allow us to easily add graphics software-like editing to any part of a web map, such as adding a dropshadow to map symbols, a glowing bloom to the labels, or changing the colors in a basemap. Not all maps need Effects, but they offer great artistic control over the look of our maps. And they’re fun to use. Take your time to experiment and don’t forget to try different combinations of Effects with Blend Modes (in the Layer properties panel) to really unlock the cool stuff.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy