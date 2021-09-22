What's new in ArcGIS Online (September 2021)

For the past few years, ArcGIS Online organizations have had the option to enable use of Esri vector basemaps in the basemap gallery. Over that time, most organizations have enabled their use and are taking advantage of the additional map styles and data updates that they offer. However, there are many organizations that have not yet enabled the vector basemaps, perhaps because it was not apparent to the organization’s administrators that they could and should. With the September update to ArcGIS Online, we are actively notifying administrators if their organizations are not using the vector basemaps and making it even easier to update the basemap gallery.

