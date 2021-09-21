CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix tests out free streaming plan without ads in Kenya, but there’s a catch

By Redza Dzafri
soyacincau.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has always been a paid subscription-based service, but they just launched a free plan in Kenya. It only works on Android devices, but all you have to do is sign up with a valid email address and confirm that you are at least 18 years of age. Once you sign up, you can immediately start streaming with no payment information required. What’s the catch? You only get about 25% of the available catalog.

