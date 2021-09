The Los Angeles Dodgers (97-54) will be facing the Colorado Rockies (70-80) in Game 2 of a three-game competition at Coors Field in Denver on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 8:40 PM ET. Los Angeles just won a three-game face-off versus the Cincinnati Reds after scoring a total of 14 runs over the weekend. The Dodgers lost the opener at 1-3 on Friday but made a quick rebound after beating the Reds at 5-1 on Saturday and 8-5 in the final match on Sunday. The LA Dodgers earned their 3rd straight win after a 5-4 triumph over the Colorado Rockies in the series opener on Tuesday. LA tied the score at 4-4 after six innings and scored one run in the extra frame while stopping the offense of Colorado in that victory. Pitcher Julio Urias went 6.0 innings of work while giving away four earned runs on seven hits with zero walks and struck out five hitters of the Rockies in the win. First Baseman Max Muncy earned a one-run score on one hit with an RBI while Left Fielder Gavin Lux hit a double and made two runs for the Dodgers.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO