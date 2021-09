A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired after an investigation revealed he had a romantic relationship with a woman he met who was an inmate at Lee County Jail. The initial investigation began after six women who were jailed came forward to say Villa touched them inappropriately. While investigators could not prove that, they did find a seventh woman who said she had a romantic relationship with George Villa after she was released from jail.

