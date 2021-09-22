Children still need grace
They were all in their bunks after a fun but long day at the campground. The lights were out, and they were all supposed to be quiet. Soon, however, the room began to stir as one of the boys started naming numerous Mexican food items and giving orders to invisible cooks and wait staff. The kids in the room were convinced he was talking in his sleep, but it didn’t seem legitimate to me. I’ve heard many talking in their sleep, and this didn’t seem the same.www.farmvilleherald.com
