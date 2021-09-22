Understanding small business and inflation
Last week, I wrote regarding the dilemma created in the business world driven by COVID, the fear of COVID and the government’s mishandled responses. A reader from Farmville responded that it appeared to her that if employers would simply pay employees more there would be no problem getting workers. In reference to restaurant employees, those businesses should just pay $14 hourly plus benefits. I have no doubt the writer is a very compassionate person; however, I seriously doubt that she has ever operated a business. If she had, she would better understand that businesses must be profitable, or they go out of business leaving employees with no job.www.farmvilleherald.com
