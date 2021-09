The iQOO Z5 will be unveiled on September 23 at an event in China, which will begin at 2:30PM local time. And while iQOO is yet to reveal the Z5's pricing and availability details in its home country, a reliable source tells us that the smartphone is expected to debut in India by the end of September. That's good news since iQOO took over two months to launch the Z3 in international markets. It was announced in China in March and began its global journey in June, again starting with India.

