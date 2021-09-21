CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK to introduce learners’ mobile driving licenses

By Frank Hersey
biometricupdate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is developing a digital provisional driving license – the type required while a person learns to drive – with the equivalent for the full mobile driving license (mDL) to be available digitally if the provisional version is deemed a success. The UK...

Digital driving licences to be introduced in post-Brexit transport changes

Digital driving licences will be introduced as part of post-Brexit measures to make transport “fairer, greener and more efficient”, a Cabinet minister has announced. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter that online versions of provisional licences will be made available. Provisional licences are required by people learning to drive.
Physical start for digital ID and cryptograph wrappers at Identity Week Day 2

Digital identity for development and inclusion was one of the main themes of the second day of London Identity Week. Held in the UK, there was the opportunity to examine the country’s significant exclusion issues and ways to tackle them. The Post Office said it is deliberately taking a physical approach to launching its digital ID, while a cryptographic approach to decentralized biometric ID from Tech5 ticks a lot of boxes.
UL develops compliance program for mobile driver’s license tools

UL has developed a certification program for electronic identification (eID) products for compliance to ISO/IEC 18013-5:2021, the protocol standard for interoperable personal identification with mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs). The new certification scheme was unveiled at Identity Week by Arjan Geluk, who is the lead principal advisor for UL’s Cybersecurity and...
Public facial recognition so far penned in by trust issues in the UK and Ireland

Questions about facial recognition in public spaces are getting more pointed and harder to dismiss by governments. Downstream from a United Nations report released last week about AI and human rights, face biometrics is being scrutinized. Separately, United Kingdom’s surveillance commissioner and civil liberty advocates in Ireland want to stop deployments until their questions are answered.
