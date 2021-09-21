UK to introduce learners’ mobile driving licenses

Citroen has confirmed that its Ami quadricycle will be sold in the UK, but it'll remain left-hand drive only. By far the most popular new car we’ve had on Car Throttle’s YouTube channel this year technically isn’t a car at all. Both IRL and online, people seem to adore the Citroen Ami, and that extends to folks willing to put their money where their mouth is. Citroen says it’s had a whopping 12,000 expressions of interest in the quadricycle from UK-based punters, and the French manufacturer is now recognising that huge demand.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO