CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Makes Several Chelsea Team Selection Hints for Aston Villa Carabao Cup Tie

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Thomas Tuchel is set to offer several fringe Chelsea players the opportunity to impress against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea host Dean Smith's side in the third round of the competition in west London, but Tuchel's side is expected to be much changes from the team that beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the massive game against Manchester City on Saturday, Tuchel is likely to rest the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

Thiago Silva is expected to be rested for the cup tie to allow him to be fully fit and fresh for the City clash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLO23_0c4F0Jfn00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel is without Edouard Mendy through injury so Kepa Arrizabalaga will be pushing to make back-to-back starts in goals for the Blues.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Saul Niguez and Timo Werner will all be handed minutes by Tuchel on Wednesday night, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech are likely to feature.

Christian Pulisic is expected to remain sidelines following an ankle problem but could return on Saturday against Man City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aA7RA_0c4F0Jfn00
Lukaku is set to be given a rest on Wednesday night. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel told the media on Tuesday in his pre-match press conference: "It’s a matter of the amount of games and the load we had for the players. We had some intensive games. We will have some changes. There will be some changes. We take the opportunity to give important minutes and competition to guys who are missing the minutes at the moment."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel confirms Pulisic in doubt for Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed Christian Pulisic is in doubt for Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa. The American has not competed in training since suffering an injury on international duty with the United States. "The game against Aston Villa is maybe too close, I hope I am...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Offers Edouard Mendy Injury Update Ahead of Aston Villa Tie

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the fitness of Edouard Mendy after the Chelsea goalkeeper missed their 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The 28-year-old was a surprise absentee on Sunday in north London when the team news was revealed an hour before kick off as Kepa Arrizabalaga started for the Blues, while Mendy was left out of the squad entirely but was in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Carabao Cup

Chelsea will begin their Carabao Cup journey on Wednesday when Dean Smith's Aston Villa roll into town. The Blues beat these opponents 3-0 just a few weeks ago, but with a huge clash with Manchester City right around the corner, Thomas Tuchel will likely look to use this game as a chance to hand some minutes to his fringe players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Game#Tottenham Hotspur
chatsports.com

Edouard Mendy in race against time to be fit for Chelsea's crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday as Thomas Tuchel reveals he will NOT play in Aston Villa cup tie

Edouard Mendy will miss Chelsea’s Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa tomorrow and faces a race against time to be fit for Saturday’s lunchtime showdown with Manchester City. Goalkeeper Mendy missed Chelsea’s 3-0 win at Tottenham due to a hip injury suffered late on in their 1-0 Champions League victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Tuchel delighted makeshift Chelsea side overcame Aston Villa

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was very happy with his side after they scraped through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Blues were made to work hard to progress in the competition after they could only manage a 1-1 draw in normal time against Aston Villa. The two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Sends Strong Selection Message to Chelsea Squad

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a selection message to his squad following his side's 3-0 victory over Tottenham at the weekend. The Blues will be looking to shuffle their pack ahead of their Carabao Cup third-round clash against Aston Villa with crucial ties against Juventus and Manchester City looming.
UEFA
theprideoflondon.com

Chelsea vs Aston Villa score predictions: Carabao kickoff success

Chelsea hosts Aston Villa for the second time in as many weeks as the Blues kick off their Carabao Cup campaign. Thomas Tuchel’s men were comfortable winners last time out, slotting three past Villa en route to a clean sheet. Nevertheless, both sides are expected to look drastically different in this contest. There will be heavy rotation from Tuchel and Dean Smith as they look to give stars a rest ahead of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hails Kepa Arrizabalaga after vital save during penalty shoot-out victory over Aston Villa to send them through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup

Thomas Tuchel has praised Kepa Arrizabalaga for his performance in the penalty shoot-out as he helped Chelsea advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Blues booked a place in the last 16 of the tournament with a 4-3 shoot-out win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. Kepa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
337
Followers
3K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy