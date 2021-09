As the semiconductor chip shortage rages on with no perceivable end in sight, automakers have been forced to slash production on a nearly weekly basis. This has resulted in record-low inventories and now, plunging sales, while other supply chain issues like steel and plastic shortages and rising prices are also wreaking havoc on the automotive industry. As a result, Alixpartners – a consulting firm that advises automakers on the supply chain and other issues – has nearly doubled its forecast of how much money automakers stand to lose in 2021 to a whopping $210 billion, according to Reuters.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO