CTU Holding Rally Wednesday Over COVID-19 Safety Measures At CPS

CHICAGO (CBS)– The fight over COVID safety measures in Chicago Public Schools continues.

Wednesday morning, members of the Chicago Teachers Union plan to rally outside Jensen Elementary, a CPS school in East Garfield Park. The school currently has nine out of 17 classrooms in quarantine.

CBS 2 looked at CPS’s COVID trackers Wednesday morning and found zero confirmed COVID cases at Jensen Elementary this week. But last week, there were six confirmed cases.

There were 173 close contacts identified.

As for numbers for the entire district, there’s a total of 471 actionable cases from August 29 to September 21.

“Actionable” means all confirmed cases, including the ones reported after a test taken inside of a school nd those self-reported outside of a school.

Tuesday, that number was 506.

Still the CTU says, Tuesday alone, more than 40 schools reported new cases.

All of this comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Monday that she was disappointed in the way testing and contact tracing was being handled by the district.

But the CTU argues disappointment hasn’t led to change.

The rally will begin at 7:30 a.m.