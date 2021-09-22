CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The 60s Wednesday; High Winds

By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– We’ll see some of the coolest daytime temperatures since last May.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the 60s with showers possible throughout the day.

Increasing winds lead to high waves and lakeshore flooding expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather improves by Friday as the sun finally reveals itself and temps climb.

There’s a chance for nighttime showers which should end early Saturday.

