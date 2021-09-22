CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man Arrested After Firing Shots At Police In Rogers Park

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was arrested after firing shots at police in Rogers Park Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident took place on Jonquil Terrace and Greenwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police said they did not shoot back.

No injuries were reported.

