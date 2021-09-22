CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Black elite reigns in 'Our Kind of People'

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt some point, money transitions into power, acclaim and prestige. It’s no longer just cash; it’s a key. In “Our Kind of People,” money is the key to hiding secrets in plain sight. The Fox series, which premiered Tuesday and is based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s 1999 book of the...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Yaya DaCosta: 'Our Kind of People' makes a statement with hair

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Our Kind of People star Yaya DaCosta said the show, premiering Tuesday, makes a social statement with her character's profession. DaCosta plays Angela Vaughn, an entrepreneur who moves to Martha's Vineyard to sell her hair products. The 38-year-old DaCosta said she used to get...
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Our Kind Of People’ On Fox, A Soapy Drama About A High-Society Black Community On Martha’s Vineyard

Wendy Williams Tests Positive for COVID-19 Despite Being Fully Vaccinated, Delaying New Season Of 'The Wendy Williams Show'. Black wealth has been the topic of a number of shows, from Empire to lots of the shows that Tyler Perry has produced for OWN. But it’s rare to see a soapy series about “old money” Black society, filled with the same strata and unwritten rules as similar white societies do. Our Kind Of People is a new series that shows what happens when a woman with a past in such a community tries to make her way inside of it. Read on for more.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Morton
Person
Morris Chestnut
Person
Raymond Dupont
Person
Yaya Dacosta
TVLine

Tasha Smith Talks Directing Fox's Our Kind of People and Starz's BMF: 'These Stories Are Part of Our Testimony'

Tasha Smith has long been a storyteller. Instead of being in front of the camera, as she has been on everything from Empire to Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse, Smith has switched seats and is now a director. Her previous credits include P-Valley and 9-1-1, and this fall, she pulled double duty, directing the first two episodes of Fox’s Our Kind of People and doing the honors for three installments of Starz’s new gangster drama BMF. Smith is also an executive producer on the latter, which tracks the rise of Detroit kingpins the Flenory brothers. BMF premieres this Sunday at...
TV & VIDEOS
foxrichmond.com

Hair Styles In The Spotlight on FOX's Our Kind Of People

Check out this behind the scenes feature on how the hairstyles featured on the new FOX Drama, Our Kind Of People, may just steal the show. There's a lot that goes into producing a hit from scripts to wardrobe but the creators of Our Kind Of People didn't overlook the importance of hair and the authenticity of the styles used to help convey the plot in Our Kind Of People. Don't miss the premiere of Our Kind Of People on FOX Richmond, Tuesday, September 21st at 9p.m.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Elite#Fox#The Daily News#African Americans#The News
Newsday

'Our Kind of People' review: A little bit of 'Empire,' a little bit of 'Dallas'

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Single mom Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) has arrived in Oak Bluffs — an exclusive century-old enclave of Black wealth and privilege on Martha's Vineyard — to start a hair care business. But first, she needs a story which she also happens to believe is true: That her own mother, now deceased, was a member of the upper crust here, which has earned her a pass go card into the Vineyard's high society circles. Those who control those circles, however, have other ideas. They're the power elite, including corporate titan Teddy Franklin (Joe Morton) and Raymond Dupont (Morris Chestnut), and they don't like interlopers. Fortunately, Angela has an important ally and resource — her shrewd aunt ("All My Children's Debbi Morgan).
BEAUTY & FASHION
fox7austin.com

‘Our Kind of People’: Meet the cast of FOX’s newest drama series

LOS ANGELES - Meet the cast of FOX’s newest drama series based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed book, "Our Kind of People." From executive producers Karin Gist ("Grey’s Anatomy") and Lee Daniels ("Empire") is a new series that takes place in the elite community of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ Review: Yaya DaCosta Takes on Old-Money Black Snobs

It’s been three years since “Scandal,” when the allure of live tweeting series on a weekly basis was at its peak for Black Twitter. Since then, many other soapy, watch-after-you’ve-put-the-kids-to-sleep dramas, like Netflix’s “Firefly Lane” and “Sex/Life,” have popped up on streaming platforms, threatening to dismantle the online group viewing experience in favor of binge watching. But Fox’s new melodrama, “Our Kind of People,” from Karen Gist and Lee Daniels, seems to be trying very hard to rekindle appointment TV for Black audiences with a saga about class wars in the uppity Martha’s Vineyard town of Oak Bluffs.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
TV Fanatic

Watch Our Kind of People Online: Season 1 Episode 1

On Our Kind of People Season 1 Episode 1, the young woman set out to reclaim her family's name after being ousted several years before. With secrets and lies running rampant, Angela had to come to terms with the new people in her life and whether they were using her.
TV SERIES
BET

Yaya DaCosta On Embracing Her "Crown" As The Star Of Fox's 'Our Kind Of People'

FOX's new series is a look at the Black elite. Our Kind of People, executive produced by Lee Daniels, is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham's book Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class. The story follows single mother Angela Vaughn, played by Yaya DaCosta, who travels back to Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard for a summer with her teenage daughter to follow in her late mother's entrepreneurial footsteps and make an impact with her natural hair care line.
TV & VIDEOS
shinemycrown.com

Check Out the New Trailer for ‘Our Kind of People’ Starring Yaya DeCosta

The trailer for “Our Kind of People,” starring Yaya DaCosta, has been unleashed. According to Deadline, “Our Kind of People follows strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.”
MOVIES
Primetimer

Fox's Our Kind of People is hindered by choices that make it clunky and forgettable

The Yaya DaCosta-led drama series about a single mom who's trying to build her hair-care business in the wealthy Black community of Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard features solid performances that can't overcome lackluster scripts. "Fox’s Our Kind of People is easy to want to like, and occasionally it’s actually easy to like," says Angie Han. "Billed as a juicy family saga à la Empire (with whom it shares executive producer Lee Daniels), the hourlong drama promises dramatic twists, luxe-life wish fulfillment and fabulously attired actors ripping into each other at fancy parties — all with an undercurrent of social commentary, based as it is on Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed 1999 book of the same name about the Black upper class in America. Alas, though the show delivers to some degree on all the above, it’s also seriously hindered by a script that prioritizes breakneck pacing over common sense or characterization, and that rarely lets a theme simmer on the level of subtext when it can just come out and have a character spell out the metaphors for you. It’s not just clunky, it’s forgettable — the last thing a show that seems designed for virtual watercooler chat should be." Han adds: "What Our Kind of People does do rather well is capture the class anxiety of the wealthy, which for the summer residents of Oak Bluffs is further compounded by their experience of Blackness; families like the Duponts and Franklins are all too aware that money can go only so far in insulating them from a racist world. Characters spend great lengths of time fretting about the legacy they’ve inherited from their forebears and the status they’ll pass on to their descendants, and the extreme pressure to keep even a single crack from showing. There’s a sense that the upper crust of Oak Bluffs can never quite relax, which casts a dimension of tragedy on even the meanest among them. As with almost everything else about Our Kind of People, however, its observations about race and class tend to be buried under the relentlessness of the plot."
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Our Kind of People’ Star Yaya DaCosta on Premiere’s Shocking Paternity Twist, Angela-Leah Standoff

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Tuesday’s series premiere of Fox’s “Our Kind of People.”) Lee Daniels and Karin Gist’s new Fox drama “Our Kind of People” dropped a mother of a bombshell on its protagonist in the series premiere Tuesday. In the episode, single mother and Black haircare entrepreneur Angela Vaughn (played by star Yaya DaCosta) found out the long-hidden identity of her father: business mogul Teddy Franklin (Joe Morton).
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy