Legal Notice
Notice is hereby given by Hamilton Storage Company, LLC of the sale of the contents of storage units: #21 - Jordan McCollum, 797, County Hwy., Hamilton, AL 35570, Contents consisting of misc. clothes, household items, etc.; #60 - Ken Goodnight, 143 Sumac Lane Apt. 3, Hamilton, AL 35570, contents consisting of misc. tools, furniture, household items, etc.; Place of sale: Hamilton Storage Company, LLC, 310 7th Ave. S.W., Hamilton, AL 35570 on October 9th, 2021, at 12:00 Noon. Cash Bids will be accepted. Seller reserves the right to reject any and all bids.myjrpaper.com
Comments / 0