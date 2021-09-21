CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Legal Notice

By Editorial
 8 days ago

Notice is hereby given by Hamilton Storage Company, LLC of the sale of the contents of storage units: #21 - Jordan McCollum, 797, County Hwy., Hamilton, AL 35570, Contents consisting of misc. clothes, household items, etc.; #60 - Ken Goodnight, 143 Sumac Lane Apt. 3, Hamilton, AL 35570, contents consisting of misc. tools, furniture, household items, etc.; Place of sale: Hamilton Storage Company, LLC, 310 7th Ave. S.W., Hamilton, AL 35570 on October 9th, 2021, at 12:00 Noon. Cash Bids will be accepted. Seller reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

PUBLIC SALE

The Housing Authority of Guin is selling two lawnmowers, • Kubota Zero Turn ZD331 72” hydraulic lift deck, 3 cyl diesel engine with 962 hours • Kubota Zero Turn ZD331 72” hydraulic lift deck, 3 cyl diesel engine with 475 hours. Lawnmowers will be sold through sealed bid “as is” with no warranty expressed or implied. Those wishing to bid may do so until Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at which time the bids will be opened and read aloud. You must bid separately. Each bid must be in separate sealed envelopes with your name, make and model of the vehicle with number of hours listed, as this is the only thing that separates the two- printed plainly on the exterior. Interested persons may inspect the Lawnmowers at the Housing Authority of Guin office located at 340 11th Ave West in Guin, Alabama from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids. ALL sealed bids must be turned in to the office.
GUIN, AL
CBS LA

Sitting On Money: Angelenos Cash In On Booming Real Estate Market With ADUs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – When the pandemic hit, many people suddenly found themselves with extra time on their hands and got to work with home improvements, so much so that it drove up the cost of lumber. This period then prompted one of the hottest trends: turning homes into income property. “It’s been more financially helpful than we even thought it would be,” landlord Mike Horowitz tells CBS2 News This Morning’s Suzanne Marques. A charming cottage studio in the backyard of the Horowitz home in Atwater Village has become a little slice of paradise. Until a few years ago, it was a...
House-hunt Phoenix: What's on the market

(PHOENIX, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Phoenix area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
PHOENIX, AZ
How To Properly Handle Expensive Repairs On Home Appliances

Whether you’re a homeowner or tenant, home appliances are expensive. And when they break down, you want to make sure that the repair doesn’t cost more than the appliance itself! This article will cover how to handle repairs on home appliances and what steps can be taken in order to avoid costly mistakes. Get a […] The post How To Properly Handle Expensive Repairs On Home Appliances appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
21 Perks of Direct Deposit

With electronic statements, online banking and mobile apps, paper paychecks can seem oddly out of place. Out of all American workers, 94% choose to receive paychecks by direct deposit, according to...
092921 Classifieds

Yard Sale - Sept. 30th, 31st and Oct. 1st at 1604 28th Street, Haleyville. (9-29) Yard Sale - Friday, Oct. 1st and Sat., Oct. 2nd at McCreless Manor 5545 Dime Road, Haleyville (weather permitting) large 2 story house on left in curve. Starts no earlier than 8AM, womens clothes, household items, decor, little girls golf clubs, toys, gaming items, go-cart and lots more. (9-29)
20807 N 38th St

38th - NEW FULLY FURNISHED DESERT RIDGE HOME! - Property Id: 243418. NEW FULLY FURNISHED DESERT RIDGE HOME! Minutes from the Desert Ridge Marketplace and hundreds of shopping, dining and entertainment options! Large 4 bedroom layout plus private fenced pool and outdoor area. Home features, pool table, full kitchen with s/s appliances, dish washer, cooking items, glassware, washer/dryer, garage parking and smart flat screen TVs throughout! Also minutes from the Mayo Clinic, Kierland Shopping, World Class golf, the 101 and more. ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-7 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!
