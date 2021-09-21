Legal Notice

The Housing Authority of Guin is selling two lawnmowers, • Kubota Zero Turn ZD331 72” hydraulic lift deck, 3 cyl diesel engine with 962 hours • Kubota Zero Turn ZD331 72” hydraulic lift deck, 3 cyl diesel engine with 475 hours. Lawnmowers will be sold through sealed bid “as is” with no warranty expressed or implied. Those wishing to bid may do so until Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at which time the bids will be opened and read aloud. You must bid separately. Each bid must be in separate sealed envelopes with your name, make and model of the vehicle with number of hours listed, as this is the only thing that separates the two- printed plainly on the exterior. Interested persons may inspect the Lawnmowers at the Housing Authority of Guin office located at 340 11th Ave West in Guin, Alabama from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids. ALL sealed bids must be turned in to the office.

