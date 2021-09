SCOTTSDALE, Az. -- Twenty years of The Presidential Prayer Team's daily calling of Americans to pray will culminate on Saturday, September 18. The prayer team was born out of the urgency the nation experienced on September 11, 2001. As part of recognizing the work of the ministry and God's faithfulness, they launched the 2021 National Week of Prayer and Renewal (www.pray.team/prayerweek) on the anniversary of 9/11. Each day of this week of prayer has its own prayer focus. It began on 9/11 by calling for prayer and recognition for all first responders. Members of the prayer team across the nation submitted names of friends and families who serve to be included in the prayers of thousands of others.

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO