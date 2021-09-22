CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Rumor Mill: Exploding Beer Keg Kills Man / Boston Beer Sued After Hard Seltzer Goes Flat

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad things happened in this week’s Rumor Mill… They “Truly” did. Boston Beer Hit with Lawsuits after Its Hard Seltzer Goes Flat. Boston Beer Co. is being hit with lawsuits from investors unhappy over its management of its seltzer products. At least three law firms have now filed class action...

After 25 years, iconic He’Brew beer shuts off the tap

Jeremy Cowan, who launched He’Brew beer in San Francisco in 1996, has decided to close the spigot on the brand that brought high quality craft beer—and innumerable Jewish puns— to weddings, bar mitzvahs and liquor stores around the country. Cowan has been the face of He’Brew and its Shmaltz Brewing...
Is Hard Seltzer Killing the Classic College Kegger?

There’s a scene in “PCU,” the seminal 1994 college coming-of-age flick, where Droz, played by a pre-“Entourage” Jeremy Piven, saves his off-campus flophouse’s big fundraising bash from a mob of malcontent meatheads with the soothing promise of cold, free-flowing keg beer. “We’ve got an L.A.-sized riot of thirsty men with no necks screaming for brew,” he says, snatching a pair of specialty faucet handles from his deadbeat housemates and smoothly tapping the half-barrels in front of him. As the CO2 hisses and the metal couplers lock into place, the bros behind him cheer. Crisis averted; beer delivered; party commenced.
Weekend Beer: New Imperial Stouts And Small-Batch Lagers

September is almost over. And craft brewers are addressing fall’s inevitable arrival with exciting new offerings you’re gonna want to chase down. More Reasons To Speed (San Diego, CA) – AleSmith Brewing has released its third-quarter Speedway Stout variation and as usual it’s impeccably crafted and brewed to perfection. Taking its lead from the flavors and tones of Mexico, Speedway Stout Variant #3: Mexican Dark Chocolate, Sea Salt and Mexican Coffee is a 12% ABV “take” on its classic stout, a beer already renowned for its rich chocolate and roasted malts reinforced by subtle notes of toffee and caramel.
Guinness To Open New US Taproom In Chicago

In 2017 American Craft Beer was invited to Ireland to cover its emerging craft beer scene. And while we were blown away by what craft breweries like the White Hag in Sligo were doing, we ended many an evening drinking Guinness at the local pub. We were excited when Guinness...
How One Greedy Decision Killed Milwaukee's Favourite Beer

The roaring 20s were famous for the booming economy, Prohibition, middle-class cars, commercial planes, 5-day work weeks, and wild marketing. During the 1920s, Schlitz Beer took off as the 5th best-selling beer in United States. After initial success, the company hired a legendary copywriter, Claudie Hopkins. His role was to boost the company's brand and sell more beer.
17 Best Summit Beers to Drink After Hiking and Mountaineering

You’ve peaked. That grueling hike to the top of the mountain is behind you, whether you’re hoofing it in hiking boots or skinning on skis. After all the high-fiving is done and before the descent begins, it’s time to sit back, catch your breath, take in the view—and toast the triumph. Let us introduce you to the wonder that is summit beers. You’re not just stashing the mismatched brews knocking around in your fridge into your pack, no sir.
Beer Alert: New Wild Ales And Seasonal Stouts

With October nearing there’s no avoiding it, fall is on the way. And American craft brewers are addressing the changing seasons with interesting offerings you’re gonna want have around. A Wild, Wild Child (Buellton, CA) – Firestone Walker’s Barrelworks is returning the 2021 edition of Nec Bone, a 6.3% ABC...
Oskar Blues Releases Tiki-Inspired Mix Pack With Two New Beers, Plus Hard Seltzers

LONGMONT, Colorado – Oskar Blues Brewery announces the release of the tiki-inspired CANspiracy Mix Pack, the brewery’s first mix pack to include both craft beer and craft hard seltzer. The adventurous 12-pack features two new beers, Lost Grog Tiki Wheat (7% ABV) and Can-O-Bliss Tiki IPA (7.2% ABV); alongside Wild Basin Hard Seltzer flavors Mango Mai Tai and Habanero Pina Colada. The CANspiracy Mix Pack will be made available nationwide starting now.
Sick of Beer but Not Into Hard Seltzer? Grab a Cider

Hard cider doesn't always get the respect it deserves. For some, it too closely resembles apple juice with maybe a tinge of booze. And they can be right. Grocery store staples like Angry Orchards and Woodchuck Cider do lean towards the sweeter side, but with a category of booze that's been around since Julius Caesar was alive, you're bound to find some real winners.
Boston Beer Says Hard Seltzer's Fall Is Even Worse Than Feared

Hard seltzer's boom has come to a screeching halt for the second-largest producer in the category. Boston Beer withdrew its earnings guidance in September because of the segment's uncertainty. Despite the stock's 60% plunge from its year-to-date high, investors should wait for more clarity. Boston Beer's (NYSE:SAM) ride on the...
5 Stupid Questions With Trace Brewing Founder David Kushner

American Craft Beer was recently invited to Pittsburgh to cover its impressive craft beer scene. And we spent an early afternoon drinking beer with Dave Kushner, the Founder of Trace Brewing. And maybe it was because we all started drinking early, that he agreed to do a “5 Stupid Questions”...
The Interesting Reason Root Beer Is Called Root Beer

Root beer, made from the sarsaparilla root and blended with a variety of flavors like vanilla, caramel, nutmeg, molasses, wintergreen, and licorice root, will quench your thirst, satisfy your sweet tooth, and deliver a burst of refreshment. In fact, the drink may do a lot of things, but there is one thing this "beer" won't do: Get you drunk. It doesn't contain any of the traditional ingredients required to make a beer, like hops or grains, and while it might be "brewed," it contains no alcohol. It is even caffeine free, so you are really not likely to get any type of buzz off this beverage.
Beer at Pendleton brewing company

Make sure you get to Carolina Bauernhaus while you’re in the. Grab a burger at McGee’s and you’ll be eating beef from my Clemson roommate’s ranch. “When my information changes, I alter my conclusions. What do you do, sir?”. John Maynard Keynes. “Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its...
H2Roads Hard Seltzer Available in New Packaging

Stratford-based Two Roads Brewing Company released its best-selling Raspberry H2Roads Craft Hard Seltzer in a new 12-pack variety format. The hard seltzer, which was released in the summer of 2020, was also voted 7th Best Hard Seltzer of 2020 by digital media company Vinepair. Tim McKirdy, Staff Writer, Vinepair, reviewed the seltzer, saying that H2Roads Raspberry Hard Seltzer was, “One of the best, if not the best, example of a raspberry seltzer on the market right now. This is the fruit in its juiciest, freshest form. The color even looks like raspberry, too. Everything feels really well-integrated on the palate; it’s simple, but in a good way.” Available on tap at Two Roads’ Taproom in Stratford and off premise at state retailers, H2Roads Craft Hard Seltzer is made with 100% real fruit in lieu of extracts and flavorings, and has an ABV of 4.5% and 100 calories. Sold in both the 12-pack and in 6-pack cans.
Pabst Blue Ribbon Will Pay You To Put Up Beer Ads At Home

With much of the nation avoiding retail outlets, thanks to the new pandemic variation, more people than ever are still stuck at home. So Pabst Blue Ribbon (that’s PBR slackers) is shifting its marketing approach from those beer stores you’re just not hitting as much, to where you’re planted, that’s right, your home.
10 Best Beers to Use in Beer Batter Recipes

Beer does some amazing things in batter for deep-fried foods. The CO2 gas in a can...
