Youth sports leagues seek volunteer help

Whether you want to get involved with the food or the fun, residents have the opportunity to support local youth league sports programs this fall season. Wildwood, Lady Lake and Fruitland Park are accepting volunteers for various youth sports programs for tasks such as coaching and running concessions. In Fruitland Park, the most popular sport for local kids and volunteers is soccer, said Fruitland Park Sports Coordinator Christine Wilson. “We provide a place for the youth to be able to find or experience new things and what they’re passionate about,” Wilson said. “If anyone would be willing to coach or be a part of that, that would be great. It’s great to see kids playing and laughing, looking for guidance and looking to be taught.”