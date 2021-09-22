Why Won’t the Brooklyn Paper Share the Truth?

Facebook announced Monday it was pausing development of the children's version of its Instagram photo-sharing app, after widespread criticism and building worries the platform could damage young people's mental health. The decision to hold the iteration for children under 13 comes as Facebook grapples with fallout from a withering Wall Street Journal series revealing the social media giant's own research showed it knew of the harm Instagram can do to teenage girls' well-being. Facebook's announcement was also made just days ahead of testimony from one of its executives before US senators at a hearing they called to probe "toxic effects of Facebook and Instagram on young people". Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said that the project aimed at children, which would have created a parentally-supervised version of the app for youngsters, had been misunderstood.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO