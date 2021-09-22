CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Won’t the Brooklyn Paper Share the Truth?

queenoftheclick.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a year later and nothing has been done on resiliency. Instead, the politicians are pointing to an article in the Brooklyn Paper from a year ago. They aren’t embarrassed that nothing was done. Their objective was the opt-ed because they think you don’t notice. Press release politics is all...

www.queenoftheclick.com

queenoftheclick.com

The 68th Precinct Collected These

The 68th Precinct took all of these motorbikes. When people in Brooklyn hear that the law is extended, they believe they believe they can get away with even more. Above is an electric scooter on the Shore Road Bike path. This is nothing compared to when one of those mopeds gets on the bike path.
POLITICS
kingstonthisweek.com

LETTERS: Turning off the radio won't make the truth go away

(Re: “People’s Party is pro-freedom,” Sept. 16, Page A1) This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Mr. Cassell is unaware of how those who protest vaccination mandates are causing havoc in our health care system. He claims the health care system is not overburdened by COVID-19. Fortunately election campaigns allow us to have a conversation about important policy matters.
VACCINES
talesbuzz.com

White woman accused of threatening NYC black couple fired

A white woman who allegedly threatened to call police on a black couple in a Brooklyn dog park — while telling them to “stay in their hood” — has been fired from her job, her former employer said. Emma Sarley, who was was identified by the other dog owner Frederick...
BROOKLYN, NY
CatTime

Ask A Stupid Question Day: 3 Questions That Definitely Aren’t Stupid For New Cat Parents To Ask!

September 28th is known as Ask A Stupid Question Day. In the spirit of this odd hashtag holiday, no question is too silly to ask, especially before adopting a cat! Here are three things first-time cat parents might be relieved to know the answers to. The post Ask A Stupid Question Day: 3 Questions That Definitely Aren’t Stupid For New Cat Parents To Ask! appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
AFP

Instagram delays kids' version after criticism

Facebook announced Monday it was pausing development of the children's version of its Instagram photo-sharing app, after widespread criticism and building worries the platform could damage young people's mental health. The decision to hold the iteration for children under 13 comes as Facebook grapples with fallout from a withering Wall Street Journal series revealing the social media giant's own research showed it knew of the harm Instagram can do to teenage girls' well-being. Facebook's announcement was also made just days ahead of testimony from one of its executives before US senators at a hearing they called to probe "toxic effects of Facebook and Instagram on young people". Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said that the project aimed at children, which would have created a parentally-supervised version of the app for youngsters, had been misunderstood.
INTERNET
queenoftheclick.com

A Street Was Named for Dominick Della Rocca

Today, 69th Street and Shore Road was named after Dominick Della Rocca. He died in 1998. (. He owned a restaurant in Bay Ridge named Della Rocca’s in the 1970’s. It’s been closed since 1986. (See here) This street naming was announced yesterday on social media here, but there wasn’t...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
News Break
Politics
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Why You Probably Won't Have Racial Microaggressions At This Jewish Summer Camp

Editor's note: We are only using the campers first names for fear of retribution against minors. When Kenya Edelhart was in fourth grade, her teacher looked at the Star of David necklace Edelhart wore around her neck and said, "That's not funny. Religion isn't something to joke about." This was not the first or the last time that Kenya's identity as a Black Jewish person was questioned. Before she began attending Camp Be'chol Lashon in 2010—the only camp in the country designed for Jewish kids of color—she'd only ever met one other Black Jew.
RELIGION
wabcradio.com

VIDEO: NYC man says he and his family kicked out Brooklyn pizzeria for not having vaccination card

BROOKLYN, NY – Video of a man being denied service with two small children in a New York City restaurant over not providing his covid-19 vaccine card is now going viral. The video was posted on the Instagram page, @savingsovereignty. The man in the video goes by goes by Ray Valez. The incident allegedly happened on Tuesday at Juliana’s Pizza in Brooklyn. In the video, you can hear Valez saying that he is being discriminated against and refuses to leave after the worker there refuses him service for not showing his proof of vaccination card.
BROOKLYN, NY

