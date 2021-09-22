CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

PC’s Bar & Grill is Celebrating 25 Yrs in Bay Ridge

queenoftheclick.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePam and Craig, owners of PC’s Bar and Grill at 7215 5th Avenue is celebrating 25 years in Bay Ridge today!. On Friday night (9/24/21), there will be Open Streets on 5th Avenue and PC’s is celebrating with Mike McLaughlin will start playing at 6:00pm and the above BBQ menu.

www.queenoftheclick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nisqually Valley News

Old Roy Bar and Grill Reopened as New Restaurant

After five years of labor, Roy resident Beth Stock has reopened the historic Roy Bar and Grill under the new name, “The Place In Roy.”. Built in 1926, the building was originally used as a meat market, not unlike Stewart’s Meats, Stock said, but it has been in the restaurant business since the 1950s.
RESTAURANTS
Atlantic City Press

Sandpiper Coastal Bar & Grill at Hard Rock

Where was tuna poke 10 years ago? Who knows, but it’s caught on big, and it’s the basis for the bite at Hard Rock’s newest restaurant, Sandpiper Coastal Bar & Grill. Fresh tuna topped with a soy-ponzu sauce and pickled veggies all sit merrily upon a crispy wonton chip. Yum!
RESTAURANTS
coolcleveland.com

Melt Bar and Grilled Celebrates 15th Anniversary with a “Rock & Roll Circus” at Grog Shop

Melt Bar and Grilled is celebrating its 15th anniversary of serving grilled cheese in an endless variety of permutations, along with much more, including an expansive vegan menu. The northeast Ohio-based mini-chain was founded by punk rocker/chef Matt Fish, so it’s appropriate that they’re celebrating the occasion loudly with a “Rock & Roll Circus” at the Grog Shop.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Ridge#Food Drink#Pc S Bar Grill#Bbq
saginaw.tx.us

Miss George's Grilled Cheese

When I was a young child there was a woman who was very special to me, her name was Rosa George(Miss George to most) but to me Rosa. While I don’t remember everything about her I remember the grilled cheese sandwiches she used to make. The taste of real butter toasted bread in a cast iron skillet. When I was five years old she passed away and I looked everywhere for someone who could make a grilled cheese the way she did. It took another 10 years for me to find someone else who could make her grilled cheese, and through trial and error I found her grilled cheese again. I kept that recipe to myself and only made grilled cheese for those close to me. I’m now excited to share Miss George’s Grilled Cheese with everyone, and piggybacking on the same great taste she used to make I have allowed my pallet as well as my menu grow and mature. Come by and check out our daily specials.
SAGINAW, TX
Gwinnett Daily Post

Chili's Grill & Bar

Promote your business through our innovative Marketplace system! It's free to sign up!. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
RESTAURANTS
WBOY

Restaurant Road Trip: Evolution Bar and Grill

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Evolution Bar and Grill is not a typical bar. Sure, the weekend nights feature DJs and live music; however, there is much more than meets the eye. “We offer what most people can’t,” said owner Chelsea Statton. “A clean establishment. A fun establishment. A nice one. It’s one that you’re going to come to and you’re going to have something that you can actually leave with and you’re going to remember it by.”
BUCKHANNON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pacificsandiego.com

Seaport Village anchors Pier Cafe, Edgewater Grill will be replaced by ‘celebrated’ restaurants

Two of Seaport Village’s longstanding restaurants are set to exit the waterfront retail center next year with newcomer brands selected to reinvigorate the center’s marquee dining venues. Tuesday, the Port of San Diego OK’d 10-year leases with two new-to-San-Diego, anchor operators: WildThyme Restaurant Group and Gladstone’s. WildThyme will bring its...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Newsday

AJ's Grilled Cheese closes in Bay Shore; will be replaced by The Hero Joint

The pandemic has closed many doors. When one shuts, though, another one opens — at least some of the time. In this case, the first door belongs to AJ's Grilled Cheese Shop, which has permanently closed. The Bay Shore restaurant was started by Anthony Leis, Jr. five years ago. It was staffed by his family and devoted to grilled cheese sandwiches (and mac-and-cheese) in myriad forms, such as a Southern-style grilled cheese with pulled pork, barbecue sauce and melted cheddar.
BAY SHORE, NY
cvindependent.com

The Indy Endorsement: The Mensaf at Taste the World Bar and Grill

Where: Taste the World Bar and Grill, 411 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. Contact: 619-813-3744; tastetheworldpalmsprings.com. Why: It’s unique and delicious. Evzin Mediterranean Cuisine owner John Tsoutis broke a lot of foodies’ hearts when he shut down his two Coachella Valley restaurants in favor of a Seal Beach venture. However, those foodies should know that a new restaurant, also offering Mediterranean fare, has opened in the former Evzin Palm Springs space—and that there’s a lot of potential there.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Winston-Salem Journal

Partners open bar and grill in former Hill's location on Patterson

DB’s Bar and Grill recently opened in the building at 4005 N. Patterson Ave. that for many years housed Hill’s Lexington Barbecue. Hill’s ended a 68-year run after family patriarch Eugene Sink Hill Sr. died late last year at age 87. New owners Brian Davis and Cherie Bottoms spent this...
RESTAURANTS
inkansascity.com

Celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month at Harry’s Bar and Tables

Pumpkin Spice might rule the mornings in the fall, but for my money, fall evenings belong to bourbon. There’s nothing like sitting around the firepit with an Old Overholt Old Fashioned, sipping away the sunset. And as September comes to a close, you have a few opportunities to celebrate the national month that we didn’t know we needed—Bourbon Heritage Month.
FOOD & DRINKS
yourvalley.net

Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar and Grill opens wok restaurant in Scottsdale

Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar and Grill, which serves “modern Asian cuisine with American flair,” expands its new concept in fast casual with full-service dining and brings it to Hayden Peak Crossing in Scottsdale. Ling’s Wok Shop opened its doors on Monday, Sept. 13, at 20511 N. Hayden Road, according...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
DFW Community News

R&J's Bar and Grill opens in former Lucy's Lot location in Grapevine

R&J’s Bar and Grill held a soft opening on Sept. 9 at 451 E. Northwest Hwy. in Grapevine. The restaurant is located in the spot previously held by Lucy’s Lot, which closed in April. Menu items include burgers, tenders and some seafood entrees, such as crawfish etouffee and gator bites. R&J’s Bar and Grill also has a full bar. 817-424-0200. www.facebook.com/RJs-Bar-and-Grill-100127342336838/?ref=page_internal.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Garage Bar & Grill hosting open interviews for new Ada location

Garage Bar & Grill is looking to hire 47 employees to staff its new Ada location. Four months after Third Coast Development and Garage Bar & Grill owner and operator Kevin Farhat announced plans to open a Garage Bar & Grill in Ada, the team is now ready to staff the establishment. To help expedite the process, Garage Bar & Grill will host open interviews from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. every Saturday in October at the new location, at 518 Ada Drive.
ADA TOWNSHIP, MI
FOX 21 Online

Fundraiser For Fire-Damaged Spoon’s Bar & Grill

DULUTH, Minn. — The official cause of a fire at Spoon’s Bar & Grill in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood remains under investigation, but people came out Thursday evening to raise money for the owner so he can eventually reopen. That event was held at the Spirit Room in Superior. Spoon’s...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy