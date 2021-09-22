CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas price spike is unprecedented, more energy firms to go out of business - UK regulator

LONDON (Reuters) - The recent rise in gas prices is unprecedented and more energy suppliers could go out of business, the head of Britain’s Ofgem energy regulator, Jonathan Brearley, said on Wednesday.

“Have a look at the change in the gas price - it really is something that we don’t think we’ve seen before at this pace,” he said.

“We do expect more (suppliers) not to be able to face the circumstances we’re in.”

