Markets

Time to Check on the Intermediate-Term Indicators

By Authors
Street.Com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that was quite disappointing. Yet, let me note that breadth stayed green for the entire day. That means it continues its outperformance of the recent days. That means the indicators haven't changed much. In fact, you can see the Overbought/Oversold Oscillator even ticked upward for the day. We are still oversold.

realmoney.thestreet.com

Street.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Best Buy, Acceleron

Stocks ended mixed Monday as investors looked to navigate a potentially tricky week on Wall Street amid political risks, a looming global power crisis and a key debate on the nation's debt ceiling. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:. 1. Best Buy | Increase 5.2%. Shares...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Here's What Investors 'Discovered' on Monday

I left my desk for two whole days and everyone seemed to have a realization. Yes, Monday seemed like a "realization day." You know, the day folks realize exactly why bonds are going down and interest rates are going up. And they were reminded of last spring, when rates climbed and mega- cap tech stocks fell.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Investors Intelligence#Dsi#S P
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Applied Materials Cut to Neutral; Catalyst Lacking, New Street Says

Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Applied Materials, Inc. Report shares fell Tuesday after New Street Research downgraded the semiconductor-equipment titan to neutral from buy on “tactical” concerns. Applied Materials’ valuation “is still very reasonable” based on the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) - Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Report index, New...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Index Trends Remain Split

The charts of the major equity indexes have not been able to surpass important resistance levels after the notable market drop last Monday. The near-term trends are still a mix of neutral and negative implications. And that condition exists while market breadth remains lackluster and, in our opinion, not very supportive.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Upstart Holdings' Charts Are Pointed to the Cloud(s)

One Real Money subscriber recently asked me to look at the charts of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) . Why not? It seems that the company is a cloud-based AI leading platform. For people who do not want to deal with an overworked and grumpy loan officer, it sounds perfect. Let's...
MARKETS
Street.Com

The Small-Time Traders Are Still Looking for Action

The S&P 500 finished the week with a modest gain of about 0.60% but, the path it took to achieve that victory was quite dramatic. The week started with an abrupt drop of around 1.7%, as the recent corrective action gained traction. The drop was attributed to the inability of Chinese property developer Evergrande (EGRNF) to pay its debt. It is likely that the market was simply looking for a good excuse to accelerate the corrective process, and Evergrande hit at the right time.
STOCKS
Street.Com

This New ETF Is Totally a Wild

A new psychedelics exchange-traded fund has hit the market. The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) kicked off trading on the NYSE on Sept. 15. For long-term growth investors, I'm a big fan of this sector. It's going to be volatile. It's fair to expect similar pushes and sharp drops like we've seen in the cannabis sector.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Don't Let the Major Market Indexes Hurt Your Trading

A large proportion of the discussion in the financial media is focused on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. These indices are media shorthand for THE stock market. If the S&P 500 is up today, then the market is good, and if it drops, then it was a bad day.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Box, Inc. Class A

I would anticipate exiting a portion of this trade before they report earnings later in May. It's easy to see both large software companies and PE firms targeting at least a few moderately-valued software firms next year. Companies have figured out that it might be both cheaper and safer to...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Best Buy Stock Rises as Piper Sandler Bullish on Membership Plan

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report rose on Monday after analysts at Piper Sandler said the consumer-electronics retailer's new membership program will lead to new signups in the holiday season. "With the upcoming rollout of its new membership program, Best Buy Total Tech, BBY...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Jefferies lifts financial stock rating to overweight from

Jefferies equity strategist Steven G. DeSanctis on Tuesday lifted the firm's rating on financial stocks to overweight from market weight in a reaction to bearish sentiment around the sector and the prospect of higher interest rates. "Sentiment is downright awful," he said. "When flows are this bad, the group rebounds and delivers better than average performance." The sector offers cheap valuations currently and may be helped by GDP growth of 4% next year. "We think '22 earnings numbers are very conservative and should move up, keeping the revision ratios above average," DeSanctis said. M&A activity remains at record levels and could boost performance. Among the stocks in the group, Jefferies spotlighted Ares Management , Carlyle Group , First Cash Inc. , Hancock Whitney , LPL Financial , OneMain Holdings , Signature Bank , SLM Corp. , Sterling Bancorp , Western Alliance Bancorp and Wintrust Financial . The SPDR Regional Banking ETF is up 30.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of 16.6% by the S&P 500 .
STOCKS
Street.Com

Secondary Names Get a Look as Rotation Takes Place

We have some rotational action hitting Monday morning with all of the FATMAAN names trading in the red while breadth is running about 5 to 3 positive, and the Russell 2000 (IWM) is up around 1.3%. Stock pickers are hard at work and looking at the secondary names that have lagged since February.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Nike Stock: Jim Cramer Outlines Potential China Impact

Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report reported stronger-than-expected top line earnings following the close of Thursday trading, but warned that supply chain disruptions could impact its business more than previously anticipated. The shoemaker reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share, exceeding consensus estimates of $1.11. However, revenue of...
MARKETS

