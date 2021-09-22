CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose State to pay $1.6 million to athletes over handling of sex abuse allegations

The Justice Department found San Jose State to be in violation of Title IX after years of reported abuse by a former trainer. At least 23 women have been identified.

