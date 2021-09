Here's a look at Friday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Brewers: Zavier Warren, INF (No. 14), High-A Wisconsin. Everyone got their chance to shine in Wisconsin’s 13-1 thrashing of Great Lakes, but none shone brighter than Warren and Wiemer. Warren tallied his second four-hit effort of the season, legging out two doubles, driving his 12th homer of the year, scoring three runs and setting a new career high with five RBIs. It’s his third game of the year with at least two extra-base hits and the first in which he’s recorded three. The switch-hitter raised his High-A average up to .268 with a .744 OPS.

BASEBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO