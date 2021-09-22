Vegetable-Forward Baby Meals

Dumplings are comfort food to me, whether they are boiled, steamed, pan-fried, or deep-fried. I like to pack these little parcels with a variety of vegetables, making them the perfect food for lunch or dinner. Here, I use cabbage, carrot, and edamame, but feel free to play around with whatever ingredients are in your fridge. Firm tofu acts as a wonderful binder. While I like to use store-bought wrappers in many of my recipes, I also love to make wrappers from scratch, especially when I'm craving thick, chewy boiled dumplings. Using just flour, water, and salt, you can easily make amazing wrappers in your own kitchen. To break up the recipe, you can make the wrappers a day in advance. Just remember to dust the wrappers with cornstarch before stacking, wrapping, and refrigerating them. To go with the dumplings, I make a simple, salty, tangy dipping sauce: soy sauce, black vinegar, sesame oil, and just enough sugar. Topped with chile oil, fresh cilantro, and toasted sesame seeds, these dumplings literally burst with flavor. —WoonHeng Chia.

