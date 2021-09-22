CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling like Fall (9-22-21)

By Bree Smith
WTVF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2:21pm Wednesday was the official start to Fall and right on time our first realy cold front of the season settled in and brought that fall feel to the air. Scattered. showers will gradually taper off this evening. Clearing skies will allow many areas to fall into the 40s tonight. Dry weather will be the theme for the next 7 days with crisp nights and comfortable afternoons.

