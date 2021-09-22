CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook, Google Execs Get Heat Over Competition, Privacy

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — Executives of Facebook and Google are getting heat over privacy and competition. During a Senate hearing, Illinois Democrat Richard Durbin criticized data collection practices and said big tech companies are making money off the private information of users. Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar [[ KLO-buh-shar ]] said, “We are the product” and argued the gathering of “big data” is increasingly intrusive. Utah Republican Mike Lee cited a growing threat of unauthorized exposure of private information. He said Congress needs to “catch up.”

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Facebook and Google condemned over ads for ‘abortion pill reversal’

Facebook has served “abortion reversal” adverts 18.4m times since January 2020, according to a report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), promoting an “unproven, unethical” and “dangerous” procedure. Google shows the adverts on more than four-fifths of searches related to abortion across a number of US cities, according...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Google: This major privacy change is coming to billions of Android devices soon

Android apps that haven't been used for a while will soon begin to automatically lose their permission to access sensitive device features, such as sensors, SMS messages, and contact lists. Come December, Google plans to ramp up the availability of "permissions auto-reset", an Android privacy feature that automatically winds back...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
Indy100

Black Google employee stopped by security because they didn’t believe he worked there

A Black associate product manager at Google claimed he was stopped by security as they didn’t believe he was an employee.Earlier this week, Harvard graduate Angel Onuoha said he was riding a bike around a Google campus when someone called security on him.He said two security guards “escorted” him to verify his ID.Writing on Twitter, Onuoha said: “Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on me because they didn’t believe I was an employee. Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge.”Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on...
SOCIETY
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
INTERNET
WNCY

Ireland raises privacy question over Facebook smart glasses

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s data privacy regulator on Friday said it had asked Facebook to demonstrate that an LED indicator light on the social media giant’s newly launched smart glasses is “an effective means” to let people know they are being filmed or photographed. Ireland’s Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) is...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
WebProNews

Google Fined Over Anti-Competitive Abuse of Its Android Dominance

South Korea has fined Google $177 million over its efforts to prevent handset makers from using forks of the Android operating systems (OS). While Android is commonly viewed as a Google product, at its core Android is an open source operating system, called AOSP (Android Open Source Project). Any company or entity is free to take AOSP and use it and customize it for their own purposes, just as Google does. There are a number of Android distributions, such as the excellent CalyxOS, that take AOSP and release it free of Google’s trackers for the more privacy-conscious.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Ex-Google exec describes 4 top dangers of artificial intelligence

California's Senate last week advanced a bill that would force Amazon (AMZN) to reveal details behind the productivity-tracking algorithm used in its warehouses; meanwhile, Facebook (FB) this week faced criticism over a Wall Street Journal report finding it knows its Instagram feed makes some teenage girls feel worse about themselves.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: European regulators share more privacy concerns over Facebook “smart” glasses

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for September 20, 2021. It is Disrupt week, everyone, and TechCrunch is buzzing. Kicking off tomorrow morning, Disrupt is set to be a pretty butt-kicking affair. Check the agenda here, speakers here, Battlefield companies here, and if you want to see your humble servant doing his first run (last run?) at hosting, well, stick to the Extra Crunch stage. Nice tweets only, please.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Big Data#Big Tech#Senate#Democrat#Republican#Congress#Google Vp
SlashGear

Facebook’s hidden-camera sunglasses aren’t convincing privacy regulators

Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories glasses partnership may have gone on sale, but they still need to convince European privacy regulators that the social network has done enough to warn people that they might be recorded by the hidden cameras. Announced earlier this month, Ray-Ban Stories feature two 5-megapixel cameras built into what look otherwise like a regular pair of sunglasses, and … Continue reading
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Google is backporting an Android 11 privacy feature to Android 6

Google is coming for your unused Android crapware. The company announced Friday that it will backport an Android 11 privacy feature—auto-resetting app permissions—to Android 6. Auto-resetting app permissions were introduced in Android 11 as part of a continually expanding Android feature set aiming to automatically limit apps you don't use....
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
lifewire.com

Facebook Smart Glasses Under Fire for Privacy Issues

Facebook recently announced its new smart glasses, but privacy advocates are expressing their concern that people may not know they are being recorded. Ireland’s privacy regulator wants Facebook to launch a public awareness campaign about the new glasses. The glasses are also vulnerable to being hacked, just like any other...
INTERNET
mobileworldlive.com

Google defends India record from competition claims

Google defended its record in India after a probe concluded it abused the dominant position of its Android platform to stifle competition, The Economic Times (ET) reported. The search giant reportedly stated it would work with the Competition Commission of India to prove Android had boosted competition and innovation, citing a bump in internet access by making smartphones more affordable.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy