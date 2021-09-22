CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Treasury sanctions crypto exchange for alleged ransomware attacks

By Elliot Gulliver-Needham
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Treasury Department has announced for the first time that it will sanction a cryptocurrency exchange for its alleged role in laundering money from ransomware attacks. The department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) has announced a blacklist of the SUEX exchange, due to allegedly having "facilitated transactions involving illicit proceeds from at least eight ransomware variants". It also said that more than 40% of the company's previous transactions are "associated with illicit actors".

