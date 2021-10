Junior Hannah Lewis scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Central Regional got past Lacey 2-1 in Lanoka Harbor. Senior Katelyn Kiefer opened up the scoring for Central Regional (2-3) in the first half on an assist from sophomore Arianna Chidiac before freshman Natalie McGovern equalized for Lacey (4-2) in the second half off an assist by senior Abby Stephens.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO