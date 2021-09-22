CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Report: Chelsea Handed Antonio Rudiger Contract Boost Amid Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG Interest

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea have been handed a boost in regards to the future of Antonio Rudiger despite interest from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in Germany.

The 28-year-old is out of contract next season and would be free to talk to foreign sides from January if Chelsea do not strike an agreement over a new deal.

As per Christian Falk, the 'tendency' is a new contract at Chelsea despite the European interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ho3cI_0c4EhTgi00
SIPA USA

It was also reported that German Champions Bayern Munich have contacted Rudiger's agent and brother Sahr Senesie over a potential Bundesliga return whilst Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in the Chelsea star.

It is thought that Rudiger would be happy to stay at Chelsea as long as his wage demands were met, with the defender wanting close to £200,000 a week compared with his approximate £100,000 a week wages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KMYtN_0c4EhTgi00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Rudiger has been in fine form since Thomas Tuchel took over as Chelsea boss earlier in the year and was shortlisted for UEFA Defender of the Year as Chelsea lifted the Champions League trophy back in May.

He is a key cog in Tuchel's side and has started every one of Chelsea's Premier League matches this season as the Blues remain unbeaten and have only conceded one goal, a penalty against Liverpool.

It has been reported that the Blues are interested in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt for next summer and the Dutch star could be seen as the ideal replacement if Rudiger does depart.

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

