Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, September 23. No team has had an undefeated regular season since the New England Patriots completed the feat in 2007. Heading into Week 3, there are seven teams that are on the road to a perfect season, but with 15 games left, anything could happen. NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt evaluated those seven clubs to identify their No. 1 challenge to overcome to stay undefeated. Here's what he had to say about the 49ers:

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO