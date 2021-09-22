CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

More public park facilities damaged in Mendota

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA – Picnic tables were smashed and another public bathroom facility was destroyed by vandals in Mendota. The Mendota Police Department is seeking the public’s help in obtaining any information on those involved. The public bathroom located at Lake Kakusha had significant damage, including part of the wall tore off and fixtures broken and thrown about. Wooden picnic tables were also smashed by Lake Mendota and the soccer fields. This wave of damage is part of an apparent national trend on social media to destroy restrooms. Over the weekend, a bathroom at Purple Park also fell victim to the same type of vandalism.

