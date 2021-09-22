CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Team 11: From sunny to squally, weather is changing fast on this first day of fall

By Jeremy Eisenzopf
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter almost reaching 80, temperatures drop quickly into the upper 50’s to low 60’s with wet and windy conditions the rest of the afternoon thanks to a strong cold front that will sweep across the area. We will feel the cooler change tonight as temperatures cool into the 40’s to...

