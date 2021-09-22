Storm Team 11: From sunny to squally, weather is changing fast on this first day of fall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — By the time you read this, the severe weather chance for the day would have wrapped up.
While large hail was a concern in the overnight hours, we saw mostly downpours and lightning over the course of the morning.
The rain was due to a cold front that will move through this afternoon.
We will continue with a rain chance until the cold front slides through during the early afternoon hours.
By 5:00 p.m., we should begin seeing sunny skies again.
The cold front will bring cooler weather our way with highs on Wednesday hitting 71 degrees.
Thursday’s high temperature will be in the upper 60’s.
I have also added in a low rain chance with light drizzle being possible as cooler air rolls in from the north.
Skies should be cloudy.
Friday is looking dry with highs back to the 70’s. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday!
