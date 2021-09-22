CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

U.S. parents weigh risks, benefits as COVID-19 vaccine for kids nears approval

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – In an ideal world, Leah Smithers said she could afford to wait for longer-term testing of the COVID-19 vaccines before getting the jab for her 10-year-old son. But with his juvenile diabetes putting him at greater risk of complications if he contracts the virus – and with so much of his young life already shaped by the pandemic – she is ready for him to receive the vaccine as soon as he is eligible.

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marietta Daily Journal

Retired seniors in US aren’t covered by Biden’s vaccine plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan will mandate vaccines for 100 million working Americans, but one group was conspicuously absent from this week’s announcement: senior citizens. They’re also the most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus — by a wide margin. Retired seniors have been...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19 Vaccines#Reuters
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says FDA

The FDA has worked up a document to "assess COVID-19 related symptoms" and familiarlizing yourself with each of them can save your life—especially with the "more transmissible" and "more dangerous" Delta variant. "The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to be the same as the original version of COVID-19. However, physicians are seeing people getting sicker quicker, especially for younger people. Recent research found that the Delta variant grows more rapidly – and to much greater levels – in the respiratory tract," say the doctors at UC Davis. Read on to see if you have signs of a COVID infection, as listed in the FDA document—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Pediatrician weighs in on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids

Pfizer says a smaller dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in children ages 5 to 11. The company will submit its findings to the FDA for review. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi reports on the details, and then pediatrician Dr. Rashmi Jain joins CBSN to discuss what it will mean for families.
KIDS
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
WLFI.com

When could Covid-19 vaccines be available for younger kids? An expert weighs in

The initial results are in: On Monday morning, Pfizer announced that its Covid-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-old children is safe and resulted in a robust antibody response. This is news many parents have been eagerly anticipating -- but what exactly does this mean for when vaccines could be available for this age group? What about kids younger than 5? Should parents be trying to get their young kids vaccinated now? And with the news that some older and higher-risk Americans could be getting booster shots soon, should parents be trying to get themselves a booster dose?
KIDS
telegram.com

Worcester parents differ on possible COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 12

WORCESTER – Caroline Theerman knows what she’s going to do if a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children younger than 12. Tuesday, Theerman stood among a throng of parents and their children in the Flagg Street School playground after school let out for the day. As children ran about having fun - including Theerman’s two children who attend the school - Theerman said she’s happy about the prospects for a vaccine that her kids could take in the near future against COVID-19.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy