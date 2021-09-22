U.S. parents weigh risks, benefits as COVID-19 vaccine for kids nears approval
(Reuters) – In an ideal world, Leah Smithers said she could afford to wait for longer-term testing of the COVID-19 vaccines before getting the jab for her 10-year-old son. But with his juvenile diabetes putting him at greater risk of complications if he contracts the virus – and with so much of his young life already shaped by the pandemic – she is ready for him to receive the vaccine as soon as he is eligible.wtvbam.com
