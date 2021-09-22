CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney+ And Pixar Animation Studios Release New Trailer For “A Spark Story”

dapsmagic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ and Pixar Animation Studios shared a trailer today for the upcoming feature-length documentary “A Spark Story”—a co-production of Pixar and Supper Club that takes an intimate look at Pixar’s SparkShorts filmmaking process as two directors strive to get their uniquely personal SparkShorts visions on screen. Directed by Jason Sterman and Leanne Dare of Supper Club (“Chef’s Table”), and produced by Sterman, Brian McGinn and David Gelb in collaboration with Pixar, “A Spark Story” launches on Disney+ on Sept. 24, 2021. Says Sterman, “I think viewers will be most surprised by how much personal storytelling is involved in the Pixar filmmaking process. It takes so many people to bring one of these films to life, and you can feel the filmmakers’ personal touches in every aspect of the films. Hopefully ‘A Spark Story’ will give audiences a greater sense of the people and personalities who bring these types of films to life.”

dapsmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

Disney Plus Day will bring new titles from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating two years of streaming at its dedicated subscription streaming service Disney Plus with its inaugural Disney Plus Day. The fan-focused celebration features in-person events and brand new programming from an array of Disney-owned brands. These include Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, and The Simpsons.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Lots Of New Footage In “Dune” Global Trailer

A new Chinese trailer has been released for Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Dune” and this one boasts a ton of new footage, most of the clip in fact, with a more basic breakdown of the story’s beats. Several scenes for fans of the books and earlier adaptations are shown here along...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Don’t Make Fun of Brian Robbins: Here’s Why Paramount’s Best Hope Is the Director of ‘Norbit’

On September 24, two weeks after her boss Jim Gianopulos lost his job as chairman and CEO of Paramount Studios to ViacomCBS president of Kids & Family Entertainment Brian Robbins, Paramount Motion Picture Group president Emma Watts followed suit. Two deeply respected executives, the best in the business, politely kicked to the curb. Of course, your greatest asset can just as easily be your biggest drawback; being “best in the business” can also make it impossible to succeed in the face of a massive paradigm shift like the one faced by ViacomCBS as it tries to create a competitive streaming platform...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
David Gelb
dapsmagic.com

Here is What’s Coming to Disney+ in October!

Disney+ is nearing its second anniversary. Ahead of it, there is still the Halloween season to get through and this year will not disappoint. With Muppets Haunted Mansion and LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales, there are plenty of seasonal offerings to enjoy on Disney’s streaming service during the Halloween season. Take a look below at all that is coming to Disney+ in October 2021!
TV & VIDEOS
moviehole.net

New Trailer, Poster for Disney+’s Hawkeye

“This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow.”. Disney+ and Marvel Studios have released the first trailer and poster for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City starring Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
TV & VIDEOS
allears.net

NEWS: Showtimes Released for Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A new show, Disney KiteTails, is set to debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on October 1st. The show will take place in the Discovery River Theater, where Rivers of Light used to appear during the evening. As the name suggests, the performance will include a variety of colorful animal kites from beloved Disney films, some up to 30 feet in length!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar#Pixar Animation Studios#Supper Club#Disney Disney#Marvel#National Geographic#Star#The Walt Disney Company#The Walt Disney Studios#Disney Hulu#Espn
kennythepirate.com

Disney Has a Release Date for the New Stitch

Hey, Stitch Crashes Disney fans! Disney has dropped the release date for the new Stitch. We have it for you here!. Watch out! Experiment 626 (better known as Stitch) is crashing all of your favorite Disney movies. This year, Disney announced a brand new Stitch monthly series inspired by Disney’s Lilo & Stitch film.
SHOPPING
justjaredjr.com

Disney+ Announces Anniversary Celebration 'Disney+ Day' With New Title Releases!

Disney+ is getting ready to hit it’s two-year mark and they’re planning a big celebration!!. The streaming platform will celebrate Disney+ Day, and to thank subscribers, they will be releasing new content, fan experiences and more. Among the new releases on Disney+ Day include Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of...
TV & VIDEOS
piratesandprincesses.net

Olaf Will Recap Classic Disney Stories In New Disney Plus Show

Disney via the @DisneyFrozen Twitter account announced that a brand new series set in the Frozen Universe starring Olaf the Snowman recapping classic Disney stories in Olaf Presents. Actor John Gad, the voice for Olaf in the films, chimed in confirming that he will be returning to the role. The...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Pixar
The Independent

Disney Plus Day: Marvel Studio’s Shang-Chi set for streaming release this November

Disney+ has announced that Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will become available for streaming on 12 November.The home streaming release of the film starring Simu Liu will be the main draw of Disney+ Day, which will celebrate the second anniversary of the platform.The line-up also includes a show “celebrating the origins and legacy” of Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett, as well as the rebooted Home Alone movie.Other titles to hit the streaming platform on 12 November are Disney’s family-friendly adventure film Jungle Cruise (currently only available on Premiere Access), the second season of...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

New A24 Film The Humans Releases New Trailer

A24 released a new trailer on September 17 for their upcoming film The Humans. The film is based on a one-act play by Stephen Karam that premiered on Broadway in 2016. This production will see Karam make the jump to the big screen. The film had a premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, where it largely received positive feedback from critics.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Pixar Reveals Key Rules To Making Animated Shorts In Exclusive Clip From Disney+'s A Spark Story

Many of Pixar's animated shorts have become as popular with fans as the theatrical features. Anybody who loves Pixar probably has their favorite among the short films that have been released alongside many of the studio's biggest films. But with the launch of Disney+ Pixar began something a little different with its series called Sparkshorts. These were even smaller productions, made more quickly, and with less money, but it gave creators within Pixar an opportunity to make their short that they might not otherwise have had. In the new Disney+ documentary, A Spark Story, we get a look inside the process of making Sparkshorts, and in an exclusive clip, we see what rules these new directors must follow. There aren't very many.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

American Horror Story season 10 UK release date confirmed by Disney+

American Horror Story: Double Feature will bring an early Halloween to UK screens. Yes that's right, season 10 of Ryan Murphy's spine-shivering anthology has finally revealed its release date for fans outside of the US. Over on streaming service Disney+, Double Feature premieres on October 20, with episodes airing on...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy