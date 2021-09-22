Netflix partners with Roald Dahl Story Company to bring new versions of old favorites to the screen
Netflix has acquired The Roald Dahl Story Company, giving the streamer access to all the author's works – so expect plenty of Dahl adaptations in the near future. The British writer's numerous children's novels include James and the Giant Peach, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The BFG. His books have sold more than 300 million copies around the world and have been translated into 63 languages.www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0