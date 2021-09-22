Elkton High School retires jersey of alumni and Baltimore Orioles pitcher John O'Donoghue

ELKTON — On Friday, Elkton High School retired the jersey of pitcher John O’Donoghue, an alumni who played for the Baltimore Orioles during the 1993 season. “My playing career wasn’t as long as I had hoped it would be, but I have no complaints,” O’Donoghue said. “It gave me the opportunity to see a lot of places I would never have seen and have memories that will last forever. I am very fortunate. I absolutely loved growing up in Maryland. The people there have been so kind to me. I am proud to call Elkton my hometown.”