Rising Sun Girls' Soccer claims first win, toppling undefeated Patterson Mill 2-1
RISING SUN — The Rising Sun Tigers Girls’ Soccer Team notched their first victory of the season on Friday as they overcame the previously 4-0 Patterson Mill Huskies, 2-1. Tied 1-1 at the half, the Tigers dominated possession of the ball in the second half, testing the Patterson Mill defense until a lefty shot from Rising Sun freshman striker Cami Mink rattled through the hands of the Huskies’ keeper to give the Tigers the win.www.cecildaily.com
