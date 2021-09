NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Twenty million Americans who received Pfizer’s COVID vaccine are now eligible for a booster shot, but approximately 25% of eligible Americans still have not gotten their first dose. It comes as New York City is still trying to convince some teachers and police officers to get vaccinated. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Saturday, New York City Department of Education workers without at least one dose risk losing their jobs. Millions of older and vulnerable Americans can now get Pfizer booster shots. Eligible New Yorkers quickly lined up on the Upper West Side. “It’s the smart thing to do. I...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO