NeonMind Strengthens its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board with Appointment of Mood Disorders and Ketamine Expert Dr. Gustavo Vazquez, MD, PhD.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany Continues to Expand Its Scientific Expertise with Noted Expert in Utilizing Ketamine for Treatment Resistant Depression. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ('NeonMind'' or the 'Company'), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Gustavo Vazquez, MD, PhD, a Professor of Psychiatry at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and a noted expert in mood disorders and ketamine utilization, to its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board.

StreetInsider.com

NeonMind Advances Strategy for Specialty Clinic Launch

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Company expects to launch first specialty clinic locations by early 2022. NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics to bring innovative interventional psychiatry treatments to underserved populations in Canada. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /...
IONIQ Sciences Announces Dr. Benjamin Haibe-Kains has Joined its Scientific Advisory Committee

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / IONIQ Sciences, Inc. ('IONIQ' or the 'Company'), is developing a rapid and non-invasive Multi-Cancer Screen for early detection that has the potential to expand the therapeutic window, dramatically improve survivability and reduce the cost of healthcare. Today IONIQ Sciences announced that Dr. Benjamin Haibe-Kains has joined its Scientific Advisory Committee. Dr. Haibe-Kains is a Senior Scientist at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Associate Professor in the Medical Biophysics department of the University of Toronto and the Canada Research Chair in Computational Pharmacogenomics. After earning his PhD in Bioinformatics at the Université Libre de Bruxelles, he completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard School of Public Health. Dr. Haibe-Kains has co-authored 200 peer-reviewed publications.
The Glioblastoma Research Organization Announces its Medical Advisory Board

The Glioblastoma Research Organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization raising awareness and funds for cutting-edge research to find a cure for rare malignant fast-growing tumors affecting the brain or spine, is pleased to announce Vidya Gopalakrishnan, Ph.D.; Michael E. Ivan, MD; and Ricardo Jorge Komotar, MD, FAANS, FACS as members of its medical advisory board. These esteemed doctors will be counseling the organization on opportunities for maximizing the impact of its research globally.
American Screening LLC CEO Ron Kilgarlin Discusses the Many At-Home Testing Kits Offered

SHREVEPORT, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / It has been around 17 years already since American Screening LLC started to support the efforts of various organizations against the addiction to and the use of illegal drugs. This was done through a wide range of testing products that detect drugs at the lowest possible prices and with the highest quality. This has helped the Shreveport, Louisiana-based company become an ISO13485 contract manufacturer and one of the leading distributors of diagnostic products and essential medical supplies, making it a trusted partner to clinics, laboratories, medical practices, probation officers, staffing companies, and consumers. Over the years, American Screening LLC has been steadily expanding its inventory to include screening solutions for various conditions and substances, personal protective equipment (PPE), and everyday health products, but it has always remained firmly focused on stocking the best merchandise. A source of pride for the company is its extensive range of urine and saliva drug tests, which are the two most commonly administered varieties due to being the most accurate and least invasive.
President Biden Appoints MSK’s Luis Alberto Diaz, Jr., MD, to National Cancer Advisory Board

Dr. John D. Carpten currently serves as Professor and Chair for the Department of Translational Genomics and is the Royce and Mary Trotter Chair for Cancer Research, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC), Los Angeles, CA. He also serves as Associate Director of Basic Sciences for the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Carpten has been honored with numerous awards. He was named a Science Trailblazer by Spectrum Magazine in 2006, and was awarded Susan G. Komen Distinguished Lectureship on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in 2014 for his untiring work in ensuring that all people are equally represented in science and innovative healthcare. Dr. Carpten was also awarded the 2018 AACR MICR Jane Cooke Wright Lectureship for his outstanding research in cancer disparities and his efforts in developing the careers of minority scientists. He also currently serves as a member of the National Cancer Institute Board of Scientific Counselors, a member of the Scientific Advisory Committee for Stand Up To Cancer, a member of the Board of Directors for Tower Cancer Research Foundation, and as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board for Break Through Cancer Foundation.
Clean Vision Appoints Veteran Global Environment and Green Energy Expert Michael K. Dorsey, Ph.D. to Its Board of Directors; Dorsey Brings 30 Years' Senior-Level Eco-Policy Experience

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that it has appointed Michael K. Dorsey, Ph.D., M.A., M.F.S, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Dorsey is a...
Drug (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, or Nicotine) Withdrawal Morphs Brain Communication Networks in Mice

Withdrawal from three different drugs shuffles brain networks in similar fashion. Zeroing in on specific brain regions when studying drug and alcohol abuse simplifies research but may leave out important insights. In fact, the landscape of the entire brain reorganizes during withdrawal, potentially hindering communication between regions, according to new research in mice published in eNeuro.
Pfizer launches mRNA flu vaccine trial

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer said Monday it had begun a clinical trial to test an influenza vaccine designed with the same mRNA technology behind its successful Covid-19 shot. "The Covid-19 pandemic allowed us to deliver on the immense scientific opportunity of mRNA," Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, said in a statement.
NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
ZEN Graphene Solutions Finalizes Definitive Commercial Agreement with Trebor Rx

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that it has signed a definitive commercial agreement with Trebor Rx (Trebor) for the manufacturing of ZENGuard™-enhanced personal protective equipment. The agreement includes surgical masks, filters for Trebor's patent pending Pro+ mask, nitrile gloves and other potential products.
How Bentham Science is Progressing in a Pandemic

SHARJAH, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / It has been nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and struck our lives, as well as businesses, worldwide. Bentham Science has worked hard to keep the research community, scientific media, and academic world informed about the latest research and developments on COVID-19 and other important scientific topics throughout this period.
