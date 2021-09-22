Letter: Build Back Better plan would lead to real change
I am a member of Beaver County United — which is a grassroots organization concerned with economic equality, housing issues, healthcare security and voting rights. I am writing to share my thoughts about President Biden's Build Back Better (BBB) program. I wholeheartedly support it! It is an attempt to really infuse some equity in several areas of our government by putting the needs of the working and middle classes first for a change. It's easy to talk about ways to do that, but the BBB program actually is a plan to accomplish this long-awaited goal.
