SCOTUS Faces a Legitimacy Test: The Morning Minute

By Zack Needles
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. BUYER (AND SELLER) BEWARE - There has never before been such a plethora of legal technology options on the market. Whether or not that’s a good thing, however, depends on your perspective. The legal tech industry is exploding. But, as Law.com’s Frank Ready has covered extensively over the past several weeks, the influx of new players and products to the market has made purchasing a complicated process rife with potential pitfalls. Meanwhile, legal tech vendors are fighting to stand out in a rapidly growing crowd of competitors, often employing aggressive marketing techniques that have proven effective in other industries but that tend to rankle legal industry buyers and leave salespeople frustrated. In this week’s Law.com Trendspotter column, we’ll look at the challenges both purchasers and vendors are facing in an incredibly cutthroat market, as well as some best practices for overcoming those obstacles. I’m interested to hear your thoughts: What are some of the biggest challenges to selling legal tech solutions in this ultracompetitive environment? What are some of the biggest hurdles for purchasers? How can buyers and vendors overcome these issues? Let me know at [email protected].

Law.com

Why In-House Lawyers Are Suddenly Fleeing to Law Firms: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. MORE EVERYTHING! - You know those people who say, “I love my job—it’s something different every day!”? Do you think any of them have been GCs during the pandemic? Here’s hoping at least some law department leaders have a taste for the unpredictable because their roles over the past 18 months have been anything but dull. And, as Law.com’s Heather Nevitt writes in this week’s Law.com Barometer newsletter, their duties have morphed once again thanks to the emergence of the Delta variant. “Part of the reason is that chief legal officers are often looked to as the ethical point person and ‘moral compass’ of the company (although many of those same CLOs are quick to point out that it takes a C-suite village to create a truly ethical corporate culture),” Nevitt writes. “Well, there isn’t a better storm to put that to the test when you combine the decisions around the implementation of vaccine policies, hybrid work, employee safety and health-related data protection.” To receive the Law.com Barometer directly to your inbox each week, click here.
LAW
Law.com

The 'Culture Clash' Between GCs and Legal Tech Salespeople: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. THE BUSINESS CASE AGAINST BURNOUT - The combination of boundary-less remote work and white-hot demand across a number of practice areas has many associates on the brink of billable-driven burnout. But there is a silver lining: some firms have taken notice not just of how productive their attorneys have been working from home, but how efficient they’ve been as well. And those firms have also begun to realize that happier, healthier attorneys might just be more valuable than a couple hundred extra billable hours each year. As we examine in this week’s Law.com Trendspotter column, the result could be a shift in the conversation around billables—one focused less on the quantity of hours being logged and more on the quality of the work being done. In other words, firms are beginning to realize that burning out their best and brightest is bad for business. I’m interested to hear what you think: Are high billable hour requirements ultimately leading to diminishing returns when it comes to client service? Let me know at [email protected].
ECONOMY
Law.com

No Stalking Order for Rival in GOP Candidate Murder Plot

A judge denied a Florida Republican congressional candidate’s petition for a permanent restraining order against a former rival she accused of stalking and plotting to have her murdered by a purported foreign hit squad. Pinellas County Circuit Judge Doneene Loar said incidents involving GOP candidate Anna Paulina Luna did not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

The Biden agenda faces critical tests in Congress this week

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are gearing up for an intense week, with votes expected on government funding, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and President Biden's $3.5 trillion budget package. CBS News' Skyler Henry, Washington Examiner political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood, and Washington Post deputy Washington editor Natalie Jennings join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the tough choices Democrats will need to make if they want to pass the critical pieces of legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Scotus
Law.com

The Supreme Court's Power Grab From the Shadows

Constitutional rights for millions of Americans should not be stripped away in the dark of night. But that is exactly what the architects of Texas’s abortion ban law have done, and the U.S. Supreme Court is letting them do it. At midnight Sept. 1, Texas’ now infamous law, S.B. 8,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Someone on This List Could Become a South Florida Federal Magistrate Judge

Three candidates currently work for the government, while two of the candidates are private practice attorneys. A scholar on federal judicial selections explained that an ideal candidate will have experience practicing in both civil and criminal law. A federal magistrate judge serves an eight-year term. A panel has recommended a...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Law.com

Tort Liability for Launching an Instrument of Harm

In this column, we will explore the concept of tort liability arising from what is referred to as “launching an instrument of harm.” What is an instrument of harm and how does it apply to a tort case? Ordinarily, contracting parties assume duties to one another. If one of them fails to live up to its contractual obligations, the other party can sue it for breach of contract. But generally, the breach of a contractual duty will not be considered to give rise to a negligence claim, because a contract does not impart a duty of care to members of the public.
LAW
Law.com

2 Firms Remove Lawsuit Against Mt. Hawley Insurance

Counsel at Hawkins Parnell & Young and Quilling, Selander, Lownds, Winslett & Moser on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Mt. Hawley Insurance Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, which pertains to a disputed property damage claim valued at up to $1.2 million, was filed by The Pilgrim Law Group on behalf of Euromed Global Inc. and Standard Enzyme of North America, Inc. The case is 3:21-cv-00162, Standard Enzyme of North America, Inc. et al v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Company.
LAW
Law.com

Third District Fails to Consider Arbitrariness When Determining Anticipatory Breach

Florida contractors beware. A recent decision by the state’s Third District Court of Appeal may impact how you chose to word future contracts with clients. The ruling, which involved an air conditioning company that had contracted for church repairs, raises doubts as to whether a contractor can legally refuse to perform work when the person who hires them fails or refuses to provide assurances that the worksite is safe after the contract is signed and the contractor subsequently learns of potential worksite dangers.
LAW
Law.com

GrayRobinson Files Defamation Suit For Car Wrapping Company, Alleging Disparaging Remarks in Patent Litigation

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. GrayRobinson filed a defamation lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of ‘peelable’ automotive paint maker Halo EFX. The suit arises from underlying patent litigation between Raail Holdings, operated by defendant Mark Figliozzi, and Halo, in which the parties have accused each other of infringement. The complaint accuses Raail representatives of making disparaging remarks about Halo and the mental stability of its sole proprietor Matthew Fontaine on social media. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-14393, Halo Composites LLC et al v. Figliozzi.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Hodgson Russ Attorney Defending Off-Track Betting Corp. in Whistleblower Suit

Aaron M. Saykin of Hodgson Russ has entered an appearance for Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp., board chairman Richard D. Bianchi, and CEO Henry Wojtaszek in a pending whistleblower lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 12 in New York Western District Court by HoganWillig law firm on behalf of Michael Nolan, the organization’s former chief operating officer. Nolan alleges that he was unlawfully terminated after cooperating with state and federal law enforcement investigations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny, is 1:21-cv-00922, Nolan v. Western Regional Off Track Betting Corporation et al.
GAMBLING
Law.com

Bedsworth: Naming Rights … and Wrongs

I have not maintained a firm grip on current events. Oh, I can converse confidently about climate change and voting rights initiatives and Israeli politics, but the really important stuff—stuff like the name of the newest “Fast and Furious” sequel or how many people per hour will be allowed into Disney’s Avengers Campus attraction or what chef is moving on to the semifinals of “Rutabaga Dishes of the Rich and Famous”—that stuff eludes my grasp every time.
POLITICS
Law.com

We Need a Cultural Revolution in the Law

We have a collective responsibility across the legal profession to step up and address the root causes of the mental wellbeing problem in the law. The risk if we don’t? We will lose talented people and we won’t attract a wide range of people into our sector. Today at LawCare...
MENTAL HEALTH
Law.com

New Ga. Trial Lawyers' Assoc. Initiatives Aim to Foster Diversity, Opportunity for Minority Attorneys

The Georgia Trial Lawyers Association recently launched a Diversity & Inclusion Committee and Minority Caucus. The initiatives are geared toward fostering diversity and opportunity for minority lawyers. Initiatives include mentoring opportunities and a dedicated Minority Caucus listserv. The Georgia Trial Lawyers Association last week celebrated the launch of two new...
LAW

