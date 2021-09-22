New ‘Frozen’-themed coaster gathers momentum at Disney Park
It’s been 5 long years since Disney first announced its plans for a new Frozen-themed land at one of its parks outside the United States. Since then, Guests who love Hong Kong Disneyland (and those of us who have a trip to Mickey’s house in Hong Kong on our bucket lists) have been anxiously and excitedly awaiting news about the new land and about the brand-new centerpiece attraction that’s planned for it.www.disneydining.com
