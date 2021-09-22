New ‘Frozen’-themed coaster gathers momentum at Disney Park

What’s the most magical experience you’ve had with a Disney character? It seems like all of us Disney fans have at least one moment we can remember when we experienced an extra special interaction at a Disney Park with a Disney character. For one Walt Disney World Resort Guest, the experience was double the fun with Cinderella’s Stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella. While currently, character meet and greets are unavailable, Guests will spot characters at a safe distance waving and encountering Guests from afar. In this case, a Guest has handmade shoes for a photo opp. When the Guest showed the shoes to the stepsisters at Magic Kingdom… well, the magic happened!

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO