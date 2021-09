Josiah Gray worked with Tres Barrera, Riley Adams, and Keibert Ruiz in his first nine starts as a member of the Washington Nationals’ rotation, but after his ninth, skipper Davey Martinez said he wanted to get the 23-year-old starter out there at least once with veteran Alex Avila, who returned from a long, 52-game IL stint on September 1st, and announced he would be retiring last weekend, at the end of his 13th big league campaign.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO