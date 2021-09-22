CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven female Afghan taekwondo athletes resettle in Australia

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A sports association official says seven female taekwondo athletes who fled Taliban-controlled Afghanistan have resettled in Melbourne. Australian Taekwondo’s chief executive Heather Garriock said Wednesday the women are completing quarantine this week. Although most of the athletes were not identified, there were no female Afghan taekwondo athletes scheduled to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

#Taliban#Ap#Australian#Baseball#Cardinals#Phillies#Padres
