History Gets A Tech Upgrade With New NFT Marketplace For Museums
You might say the past and the future are colliding in Pass It Down’s latest investment. VentureSouth, Cultivation Capital, Techstars, Red Stick Angels, and Acadian Capital Ventures joined in on a nearly $2 million seed round to launch Iconic Moments, an NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace created by the team behind Southeast-based Pass It Down. The marketplace is designed specifically to provide museums and cultural institutions with a new digital preservation method.hypepotamus.com
