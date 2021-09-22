History Gets A Tech Upgrade With New NFT Marketplace For Museums

Lynn University’s Eugene M. and Christine E. Lynn College of Communication and Design, under the direction of Dean Cesar Santalo, announced plans to create an NFT Museum. “We are at the forefront of digital technology and the ongoing trends in the art world—that is why we believe creating the NFT Museum will allow us to develop new and dynamic partnerships with artists, museums, galleries, collectors and tech companies in South Florida,” said Santalo. “Lynn will be one of the first universities in the country to create an NFT collection.”

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO