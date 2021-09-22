CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

History Gets A Tech Upgrade With New NFT Marketplace For Museums

hypepotamus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might say the past and the future are colliding in Pass It Down’s latest investment. VentureSouth, Cultivation Capital, Techstars, Red Stick Angels, and Acadian Capital Ventures joined in on a nearly $2 million seed round to launch Iconic Moments, an NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace created by the team behind Southeast-based Pass It Down. The marketplace is designed specifically to provide museums and cultural institutions with a new digital preservation method.

hypepotamus.com

Comments / 0

Related
finextra.com

A Complete Guide to Developing an NFT Marketplace for Art

Nonfungible tokens or NFT as they are commonly known have become a buzzword not only for crypto enthusiasts but also for artists and investors. It has become one of the most lucrative territories to invest in the blockchain space. What made them famous and what makes it easy for you to enter this territory of profitability? Let us find out.
VISUAL ART
insidebitcoins.com

Best NFT Art and Games Marketplaces September 2021

NFTs are an interesting piece of the crypto industry. Today, some of the best NFT art and games marketplaces process millions in transactions and facilitate the trading of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) globally. In 2021 H1 alone, trading volumes for NFTs surpassed $2 billion. People have made millions from selling these tokens, and they’ve also been incorporated into several gaming platforms. Essentially, art and gaming are two of the most extensive uses of NFTs today.
HOBBIES
lynn.edu

College of Communication and Design announces plans for NFT Museum

Lynn University’s Eugene M. and Christine E. Lynn College of Communication and Design, under the direction of Dean Cesar Santalo, announced plans to create an NFT Museum. “We are at the forefront of digital technology and the ongoing trends in the art world—that is why we believe creating the NFT Museum will allow us to develop new and dynamic partnerships with artists, museums, galleries, collectors and tech companies in South Florida,” said Santalo. “Lynn will be one of the first universities in the country to create an NFT collection.”
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cummings
decrypt.co

Andre Cronje Launches Rival to NFT Marketplace OpenSea

Earlier this month, (now former) OpenSea employee Nate Chastain was accused of insider trading—he knew which NFTs would feature on OpenSea’s homepage, and allegedly bought and sold those NFTs to make a tidy profit of about $65,000. Chastain’s behavior rankled the NFT community, and opened a vacancy for an NFT...
ECONOMY
hypepotamus.com

HR Startup Raises $15M Seed For Intelligent Interviewing Platform

HR has been front and center as businesses of all sizes navigate labor shortages, new office realities, and future of work conversations spurred by the pandemic. “WorkTech”, which broadly includes recruitment, assessment, and interviewing tools, brought in $28.4 billion in venture capital investment since the beginning of 2017. It has...
TECHNOLOGY
Motorious

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Gets Grant For New Roof

A $500K reward from Save America’s Treasures Grants Program will keep the cars nice and dry. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will get funds to repair their rood thanks to the Save America’s Treasures Grants Program, a grant program dedicated to preserve historically significant collections in America. It was...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Venturesouth#Cultivation Capital#Red Stick Angels#Acadian Capital Ventures#Nft#Blockchain#Ethereum 2 0#Iconic Moments
CoinTelegraph

Sota Finance partners with BitMart Exchange, shifts to an NFT marketplace

Nonfungible tokens have emerged as the most promising use case in the crypto universe and became all the rage among mainstream celebrities, including sports stars, pop stars and artists. The Sota NFT marketplace is among the first in the crypto universe to support this trend by providing a platform that...
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Solpanda NFT Project: The First to Introduce an Interactive NFT Marketplace Metaverse

Solana based NFT project Solpanda.io announced that they would expand their project by creating a metaverse with an Interactive NFT Marketplace utility. Marketing Technology News:ironSource Launches New User Growth Tools for iOS ToolKit. In this metaverse world called Solkingdom, Solpanda NFT holders can live, interact and gather with one as...
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinist.com

Maxim Magazine Partners With xSigma to Launch NFT Marketplace

The marketplace– named “MaximNFT”– will include exclusive NFTs sold by Maxim. Men’s lifestyle magazine Maxim is launching an NFT marketplace MaximNFT.com, with the help of blockchain R&D lab xSigma Corporation– a subsidiary of Nasdaq listed company ZK International. Maxim Enters the NFT Space. News of the partnership was unveiled in...
BUSINESS
hypepotamus.com

14 Georgia Startups Land Funding From Google For Startups

The second iteration of Google For Startups Black Founders Found is a lesson in the power of community. The 76 founders in the inaugural 2020 cohort were asked to nominate their startup peers to take part in the fund in 2021. 50 of those candidates were selected and will receive up to $100,000 in capital along with additional credits and services from Google.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Technology
Sourcing Journal

Higg Launches Traceability Partner Program

The Higg traceability program is a collaboration beginning with technology partners atma.io by Avery Dennison, FibreTrace and TrusTrace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
hypepotamus.com

Predictive Maintenance Techniques Webinar

A growing perception among engineers is that predictive maintenance is an exclusive domain of artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) experts. Join Ubidots to learn how to use a problem-first approach to solve common maintenance challenges (both preventive and predictive), without having to turn into a data scientist in the process.
COMPUTERS
hypepotamus.com

Behind JoinStreamify, The Atlanta Livecommerce Startup Connecting Brands To New Customers

Move over Amazon. The nature of e-commerce is changing, thanks to live stream commerce options making shopping more personal and interactive. Livestream commerce originated in China in 2015 and has become an integral part of the country’s e-commerce landscape ever since. A McKinsey report estimates the market reached $171 billion in 2020 and will jump to $423 billion by 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
cryptopotato.com

KHL Cards Launches on the Binance NFT Marketplace

KHL.cards will be the first large-scale project that connects the hockey and cryptocurrency industries. Digital asset enthusiasts and sports fans will be able to purchase KHL’s exclusive NFT cards, earn internal tokens through staking, and become players in the first sports system on GameFi. The Block-chain.com holding, the creators of...
NHL
WJBF.com

Augusta Museum of History: History outside of the museum

(Augusta, GA): The Augusta Museum of History has spots all around town sprinkling history into your everyday spaces. Ana has stopped by the Augusta Regional Airport to take a look at some of the history showcased there and learn about these partnerships.
AUGUSTA, GA
hypepotamus.com

Digital collaboration is typically “clear as mud.” These ATL founders want to change that.

For Atlanta-based entrepreneur Jordan Stevens, his startup mudstack is more than just a professional passion. The name and concept behind the startup pay homage to Stevens’ professor and mentor, Marty Altman, who Stevens described as a “straight-up doppelganger of Ron Swanson” and with a full collection of Hawaiian t-shirts and a “mustache groomed by the gods.”
TECHNOLOGY
bethesdamagazine.com

Kitchen life gets an upgrade with the latest high-tech appliances

When Elena Terminiello walks through the grocery store, she often uses her phone to check the contents of her refrigerator, where cameras inside reveal whether her family is running low on yogurt or milk or Parmesan cheese. The clinical social worker and mother of two also uses the phone to preheat her oven before leaving work at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to head to her Bethesda home—and to turn off the heat or lower the temperature if she has left something baking and is running late.
BETHESDA, MD
decrypt.co

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Confirms Executive Profited From Insider Info

OpenSea is a popular marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Image: Shutterstock. OpenSea confirmed this morning that an employee used inside information to profit from the sale of featured NFT collections on the site. Last night, accusations swirled around Head of Product Nate Chastain and his apparent use of “burner wallets”...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy