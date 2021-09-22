MLB (9/21): Cardinals make it 10 in a row with win over Brewers

The Cardinals will travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers in a four-game series in this NL Central showdown. St. Louis is one of the hottest teams in baseball, having lost their last game on September 10th, going 9-1 over this ten-game span. The Cardinals hold the second wildcard spot in the National League, three games ahead of the Reds. As for Milwaukee, the Brewers are 42-32 on their home turf and have clinched the NL Central by a wide margin. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Cardinals-Brewers prediction & pick.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO