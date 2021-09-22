MLB (9/21): Cardinals make it 10 in a row with win over Brewers
(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won their 10th straight while the Royals took an L in Cleveland on Tuesday in MLB action. Kansas City Royals (69-83): The Indians scored four runs in the first two innings and took a 4-1 win over the Royals. Hunter Dozier accounted for the only Kansas City run on a seventh inning home run while Whit Merrifield added two hits. Daniel Lynch (4-6) threw six innings, struck out five and allowed the four runs on four hits and three walks.www.kmaland.com
