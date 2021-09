It certainly wasn’t pretty, but the Atlanta Braves did what they had to do to pull out a crucial win Saturday night. A two-out single by Eddie Rosario in the ninth off of Mark Melancon tied the game and sent it to extra innings. Jorge Soler and Ozzie Albies came through in the 10th and the Braves escaped with a 10-8 victory lowering their magic number to clinch the NL East to seven. The loss was significant for the Padres as well as it eliminated them from the wild card race thus ending their postseason hopes.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO