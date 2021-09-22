CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bats With Covid-like Viruses Found In Laos: Study

By Kelly MACNAMARA
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have discovered another clue to the origins of the virus that causes Covid-19, with bats living in caves in Laos found to be carrying a similar pathogen that experts suggest could potentially infect humans directly. The virus has killed millions since it emerged in China in late 2019, and...

