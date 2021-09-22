Bats With Covid-like Viruses Found In Laos: Study

Long COVID-19 is no joke. An observational study done in the U.K. finds that adults ages 50 to 69 reported “long COVID”, or symptoms months after initial COVID-19 infection, at the highest rates compared to all other age groups. In that age group specifically, 12.5 percent reported symptoms 4-8 weeks post-infection, and 5.8 percent reported symptoms 12-16 weeks post-infection. At the same time, participants ages two to 16 saw the lowest reporting rates of symptoms at 12-16 weeks. Other findings: there was a slightly higher prevalence of long COVID reported among females compared to males, as well as among people with underlying medical conditions versus those without health conditions. Researchers acknowledge that since this study was observational, it “is not possible to say with certainty whether symptoms reported after a positive test for coronavirus were caused by COVID-19 or something else.” (Fox)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO