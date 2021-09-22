Jackie Bedford McMurtry Sr
Jackie Bedford McMurtry Sr, age 83 of Cottontown, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at his home. He was born October 7, 1937 in Indianapolis, IN to Robert Lee & Maude Mae Cole McMurtry. He worked as a sprinkler fitter for the Local 669 Sprinkler Fitter's Union until his retirement. Mr. McMurtry was a Mason and a 50 year member of the Burton Lodge, the Local #669 Sprinkler Fitters Union and Walnut Grove UMC Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and sports. He had coached little league baseball and football.www.robertsoncountyconnection.com
Comments / 0