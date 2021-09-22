Jackie Bedford McMurtry Sr, age 83 of Cottontown, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at his home. He was born October 7, 1937 in Indianapolis, IN to Robert Lee & Maude Mae Cole McMurtry. He worked as a sprinkler fitter for the Local 669 Sprinkler Fitter's Union until his retirement. Mr. McMurtry was a Mason and a 50 year member of the Burton Lodge, the Local #669 Sprinkler Fitters Union and Walnut Grove UMC Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and sports. He had coached little league baseball and football.